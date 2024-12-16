Telangana Experiences Cold Wave, Fog As Temperature Dips In Many Places

Hyderabad: The residents of Telangana experienced cold and foggy conditions on Monday morning as minimum temperature dropped across many places.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in Hyderabad, the mercury plunged several notches below the average minimum temperatures in several districts of the state. The northern district of Adilabad recorded the lowest temperature of 5.2 degrees, which was 7.6 degrees below the average temperature recorded on this day in the past.

In Hyderabad, Patancheru recorded the lowest temperature of 6.4 degrees, 5.7 notches below the average temperature. At Medak, the minimum temperature stood at 9 degree Celsius, Hanamkonda 10deg C, Ramagundam 10.5deg C, while Hyderabad's Begumpet recorded the lowest temperature of 11.4 degrees Celsius.

The temperature marked a decline in many places over the last 24 hours, and weather conditions are unlikely to witness significant changes over the next few days.

As per India Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast, the minimum temperature is expected to remain 2-4 degrees below normal for the next 2-3 days. Hyderabad city will witness partly cloudy skies with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 29deg C and 12deg C, respectively. But there is no rainfall warning.

The forecast suggests cold wave conditions are very likely to grip isolated pockets in the Adilabad and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts of the southern state. The IMD further informed that dry weather is most likely to prevail over Telangana during the next 3 days. However, light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers is expected in isolated places over Telangana around December 19-20.