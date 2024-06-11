ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Visits RFC, Offers Condolences On Ramoji Rao's Demise

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 7 hours ago

Along with CM Revanth Reddy, Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao, and MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy visited Ramoji Rao's residence in Ramoji Film City Tuesday evening. They paid tributes to the dear departed, acknowledging his priceless contribution to the media industry.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's condolences to Ramoji Rao's family members
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's condolences to Ramoji Rao's family members (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday visited the residence of Late Ramoji Rao Garu, the head of Ramoji Group, who passed away on June 8, and offered condolences to the family.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Visits RFC, Offers Condolences On Ramoji Rao's Demise (Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Visits RFC, Offers Condolences On Ramoji Rao's Demise)

Along with CM Revanth Reddy, Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao, and MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy visited Ramoji Rao's residence in Ramoji Film City Tuesday evening. They paid tributes to the dear departed, acknowledging his priceless contribution to the media industry.

Later, they had a special meeting with Eenadu MD Ch. Kiron, Margadarsi MD Shailaja Kiron, Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeshwari, and other family members.

"No one can fill the gap Ramoji Rao has left," the Chief Minister said. He advised the family members to gather courage and keep their hearts strong in such a situation.

Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy also paid tributes to the late Ramoji Rao. Indrasena Reddy, who came to his residence in Ramoji Film City, visited the family members of Ramoji Rao. He remembered his association with Ramoji Rao in the past.

TAGGED:

REVANTH REDDYRAMOJI FILM CITYRAMOJI RAO

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Why India stores its gold reserves in foreign vaults

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.