Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Visits RFC, Offers Condolences On Ramoji Rao's Demise

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday visited the residence of Late Ramoji Rao Garu, the head of Ramoji Group, who passed away on June 8, and offered condolences to the family.

Along with CM Revanth Reddy, Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao, and MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy visited Ramoji Rao's residence in Ramoji Film City Tuesday evening. They paid tributes to the dear departed, acknowledging his priceless contribution to the media industry.

Later, they had a special meeting with Eenadu MD Ch. Kiron, Margadarsi MD Shailaja Kiron, Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeshwari, and other family members.

"No one can fill the gap Ramoji Rao has left," the Chief Minister said. He advised the family members to gather courage and keep their hearts strong in such a situation.

Tripura Governor Nallu Indrasena Reddy also paid tributes to the late Ramoji Rao. Indrasena Reddy, who came to his residence in Ramoji Film City, visited the family members of Ramoji Rao. He remembered his association with Ramoji Rao in the past.