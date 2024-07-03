ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Replies to AP CM; Invites Him for Discussions on Bifurcation Issues on Jul 6

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 3, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

In his reply, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy told Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu that he would fully agree with the latter's proposal to hold a meeting to sort out bifurcation issues between the two Telugu States. CM Revanth Reddy said it was a pleasure that Chandrababu Naidu joined the league of the few leaders who took oath as chief ministers for a fourth term in the country.

CM Revanth Reddy (Left) and CM Chandrababu Naidu (Right)
CM Revanth Reddy (Left) and CM Chandrababu Naidu (Right) (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad : Telangana CM Revanth Reddy responded positively to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's proposal to hold a meeting to discuss bifurcation issues between the two Telugu States. Revanth Reddy invited Chandrababu Naidu to hold discussions on the 6th of this month at Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy wrote a letter in reply to Chandrababu on Tuesday. "Thank you for your letter asking for talks to resolve the partition issues. Congratulations on the unique victory in the AP Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. It is a pleasure that you joined the ranks of the few political leaders who took oath as CM for the fourth time in independent India—wishing you success in this phase as AP CM," Revanth Reddy said.

The Telangana CM further said that he would fully agree with CM Chandrababu Naidu's suggestion that they should discuss the bifurcation issues face-to-face as the chief ministers of Telugu states.

"Resolution of issues related to bifurcation law is imperative. A face-to-face meeting is essential to provide more services to the people of both states, to share ideas, and to cooperate. On behalf of the Telangana people and the government, I invite you to come for face-to-face discussions at Praja Bhavan on the 6th of this month," said CM Revanth Reddy said in his reply to CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Read More:

  1. AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Writes to Revanth Reddy, Proposes Meeting to Address Bifurcation Issues

Hyderabad : Telangana CM Revanth Reddy responded positively to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's proposal to hold a meeting to discuss bifurcation issues between the two Telugu States. Revanth Reddy invited Chandrababu Naidu to hold discussions on the 6th of this month at Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy wrote a letter in reply to Chandrababu on Tuesday. "Thank you for your letter asking for talks to resolve the partition issues. Congratulations on the unique victory in the AP Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. It is a pleasure that you joined the ranks of the few political leaders who took oath as CM for the fourth time in independent India—wishing you success in this phase as AP CM," Revanth Reddy said.

The Telangana CM further said that he would fully agree with CM Chandrababu Naidu's suggestion that they should discuss the bifurcation issues face-to-face as the chief ministers of Telugu states.

"Resolution of issues related to bifurcation law is imperative. A face-to-face meeting is essential to provide more services to the people of both states, to share ideas, and to cooperate. On behalf of the Telangana people and the government, I invite you to come for face-to-face discussions at Praja Bhavan on the 6th of this month," said CM Revanth Reddy said in his reply to CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Read More:

  1. AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Writes to Revanth Reddy, Proposes Meeting to Address Bifurcation Issues

TAGGED:

TELANGANAREVANTH REDDYCHANDRABABU NAIDUBIFURCATION ISSUESREVANTH REDDY CHANDRABABU

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

ETV Bharat Announces Media Partnership With Maiden 24HourProject International Photo Exhibition 2024

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.