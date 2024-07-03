Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Replies to AP CM; Invites Him for Discussions on Bifurcation Issues on Jul 6

Hyderabad : Telangana CM Revanth Reddy responded positively to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's proposal to hold a meeting to discuss bifurcation issues between the two Telugu States. Revanth Reddy invited Chandrababu Naidu to hold discussions on the 6th of this month at Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Revanth Reddy wrote a letter in reply to Chandrababu on Tuesday. "Thank you for your letter asking for talks to resolve the partition issues. Congratulations on the unique victory in the AP Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. It is a pleasure that you joined the ranks of the few political leaders who took oath as CM for the fourth time in independent India—wishing you success in this phase as AP CM," Revanth Reddy said.

The Telangana CM further said that he would fully agree with CM Chandrababu Naidu's suggestion that they should discuss the bifurcation issues face-to-face as the chief ministers of Telugu states.

"Resolution of issues related to bifurcation law is imperative. A face-to-face meeting is essential to provide more services to the people of both states, to share ideas, and to cooperate. On behalf of the Telangana people and the government, I invite you to come for face-to-face discussions at Praja Bhavan on the 6th of this month," said CM Revanth Reddy said in his reply to CM Chandrababu Naidu.