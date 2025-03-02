Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Inspects SLBC Tunnel Accident Site, Orders Enhanced Rescue Operation

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inspected the SLBC tunnel accident site, accompanied by ministers and experts overseeing the rescue operations. The CM, along with Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, and others, entered the tunnel to assess the situation firsthand.

The Chief Minister directed officials to explore all possible means, including using humans, machines, and robots, to ensure no further loss of life in the SLBC tunnel work. In light of eight people still missing, he reviewed the ongoing rescue efforts with officials and multiple agencies at the site.

Speaking to the media, CM Reddy stated, "The SLBC tunnel project began in 2005-06, and by the time Telangana was formed in 2014, 32 km had been completed. However, over the past 10 years, the Central government has neglected this project. Work stalled due to unpaid electricity bills by the company handling the project, leading to a halt in progress. After the Congress government came to power, we prioritized the project, resumed operations, and procured essential spare parts from the U.S. for the tunnel boring machine. Unfortunately, this accident occurred unexpectedly."

He urged against politicizing the incident, emphasising the need to support affected families. He highlighted that 11 central organizations and private agencies have been engaged in relief operations for nine days. Officials estimate that it may take another two to three days to complete the rescue operation. The damaged conveyor belt has delayed the removal of silt, but it is expected to be operational by tomorrow evening.

"The priority now is to remove the soil, retrieve the machine, and locate the missing individuals. This is not the time for politics; all parties should support the families of those missing in the tunnel. We remain committed to completing the project with greater determination. The Telangana government stands ready to assist the affected families, and I have instructed officials to utilize robots alongside human efforts if necessary to prevent further loss of life," CM Reddy added.

