ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Highlights Leadership Qualities At ISB Summit In Hyderabad

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, at ISB's Leadership Summit, stressed that courage, risk-taking, and sacrifice are essential qualities for achieving great milestones and effective leadership.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 53 seconds ago

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasised the importance of courage and sacrifice in leadership during his address at the Leadership Summit organised by the Indian School of Business (ISB).
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy speaking at ISB's Leadership Summit in Hyderabad on Sunday (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasised the importance of courage and sacrifice in leadership during his address at the Leadership Summit organised by the Indian School of Business (ISB). He stated that achieving great milestones in life requires taking risks and that true leaders must be willing to make sacrifices.

Reflecting on influential leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, he noted that their qualities have inspired many. He underscored that effective leaders must prioritise their commitments over personal gains, often sacrificing time, money and even their personal lives.

He addressed the attendees, referring to them as ambassadors of Telangana and the nation. He urged them to avoid comparing Telangana with other states, suggesting instead that it should be compared with global cities such as New York, London and Paris.

Encouraging young professionals to invest time in Telangana, he acknowledged that while the government may not offer corporate-level salaries, the challenges faced would provide invaluable life experiences.

He concluded by urging successful business leaders to step forward and contribute to public service, reinforcing the importance of community involvement.

Read more: Revanth Reddy Urges HM Shah To Release Rs 11,713 Crore To Rebuild Telangana After Floods

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasised the importance of courage and sacrifice in leadership during his address at the Leadership Summit organised by the Indian School of Business (ISB). He stated that achieving great milestones in life requires taking risks and that true leaders must be willing to make sacrifices.

Reflecting on influential leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, he noted that their qualities have inspired many. He underscored that effective leaders must prioritise their commitments over personal gains, often sacrificing time, money and even their personal lives.

He addressed the attendees, referring to them as ambassadors of Telangana and the nation. He urged them to avoid comparing Telangana with other states, suggesting instead that it should be compared with global cities such as New York, London and Paris.

Encouraging young professionals to invest time in Telangana, he acknowledged that while the government may not offer corporate-level salaries, the challenges faced would provide invaluable life experiences.

He concluded by urging successful business leaders to step forward and contribute to public service, reinforcing the importance of community involvement.

Read more: Revanth Reddy Urges HM Shah To Release Rs 11,713 Crore To Rebuild Telangana After Floods

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ISB SUMMIT IN HYDERABADTELANGANA CM REVANTH REDDYLEADERSHIP QUALITIESISB SUMMIT IN HYDERABAD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.