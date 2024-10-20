ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Highlights Leadership Qualities At ISB Summit In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasised the importance of courage and sacrifice in leadership during his address at the Leadership Summit organised by the Indian School of Business (ISB). He stated that achieving great milestones in life requires taking risks and that true leaders must be willing to make sacrifices.

Reflecting on influential leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, he noted that their qualities have inspired many. He underscored that effective leaders must prioritise their commitments over personal gains, often sacrificing time, money and even their personal lives.

He addressed the attendees, referring to them as ambassadors of Telangana and the nation. He urged them to avoid comparing Telangana with other states, suggesting instead that it should be compared with global cities such as New York, London and Paris.