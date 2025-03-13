ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana CM Revant Reddy Invited To The JAC Meet On Delimitation In Chennai

In an all-party meeting held at the Chennai Secretariat on March 5 in protest against the delimitation, the decision to form a JAC was taken.

CM Revant Reddy with the delegation in New Delhi.
CM Revant Reddy with the delegation in New Delhi. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 13, 2025, 5:53 PM IST

Chennai: K N Nehru, minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply of Tamil Nadu, on Thursday invited Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to attend the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting of the states likely to be affected by the delimitation exercise to be held in Chennai on March 22.

Nehru, DMK parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi, MPs A Raja, Dr Veerasamy and N R Ilango met Reddy in his Delhi residence for the invitation. An all-party meeting was held at the Chennai Secretariat on March 5 in protest against delimitation, where 58 parties participated.

Various resolutions were passed in the meeting and a decision to form a joint action committee by bringing together the states affected by the delimitation was taken.

Accordingly, a JAC meeting involving the Chief Ministers of the states affected by delimitation and the leaders of the main opposition parties will be held in Chennai on March 22. Following this, a committee comprising ministers and MPs was formed by Chief Minister M K Stalin to meet the CMs of the likely to be affected states, including the southern states, and the leaders of the opposition parties.

"Met a delegation of #DMK leaders in the national capital and discussed the issue of how the BJP wishes to further hurt South Indian interests, economically & politically, with delimitation being a trope, a mere euphemism. Hon’ble CM of #Tamil Nadu, Thiru@mkstalinhas invited for the all-party meeting in Chennai. Will discuss with our party top leadership to decide but support the cause totally," Reddy posted on X.

A team led by Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T R P Raja met Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader and former CM Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on March 11 to invite him to the meeting.

Minister Ponmudi and MP Abdullah went to Bengaluru to meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and extended an invitation. They also met Deputy Chief Minister D K Sivakumar for the same.

Apart from this, a delegation comprising Minister E V Velu and MP Wilson met YSR Congress Party leader and former AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijayawada on Wednesday for the invitation to the JAC meeting. An invitation was also extended to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) state president Srinivasara.

The delegation is scheduled to meet the Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Kerala and Punjab.

