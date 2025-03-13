ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana CM Revant Reddy Invited To The JAC Meet On Delimitation In Chennai

Chennai: K N Nehru, minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply of Tamil Nadu, on Thursday invited Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to attend the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting of the states likely to be affected by the delimitation exercise to be held in Chennai on March 22.

Nehru, DMK parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi, MPs A Raja, Dr Veerasamy and N R Ilango met Reddy in his Delhi residence for the invitation. An all-party meeting was held at the Chennai Secretariat on March 5 in protest against delimitation, where 58 parties participated.

Various resolutions were passed in the meeting and a decision to form a joint action committee by bringing together the states affected by the delimitation was taken.

Accordingly, a JAC meeting involving the Chief Ministers of the states affected by delimitation and the leaders of the main opposition parties will be held in Chennai on March 22. Following this, a committee comprising ministers and MPs was formed by Chief Minister M K Stalin to meet the CMs of the likely to be affected states, including the southern states, and the leaders of the opposition parties.

"Met a delegation of #DMK leaders in the national capital and discussed the issue of how the BJP wishes to further hurt South Indian interests, economically & politically, with delimitation being a trope, a mere euphemism. Hon’ble CM of #Tamil Nadu, Thiru@mkstalinhas invited for the all-party meeting in Chennai. Will discuss with our party top leadership to decide but support the cause totally," Reddy posted on X.