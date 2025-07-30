ETV Bharat / bharat

Telangana CID Police Arrest Two For Duping Public Of Rs 140 Crore With Fake Central Govt Organisation

The Hyderabad-based society lured the victims, especially from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with newspaper advertisements for 2,000 marketing supervisor jobs under the Central government's scheme.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 30, 2025 at 12:27 PM IST

Hyderabad: Busting a major financial scam, where a fake organisation masquerading as part of the Central government's Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana defrauded people of around Rs 140 crore, the Telangana CID police have arrested Thippineni Ramadasappa Naidu (61), chairman of the so-called Mudra Agriculture Skill Development Multi-State Co-operative Society Limited, and Thippineni Saikiran (43), a member of the organisation.

Naidu was apprehended in Amaravati, while Saikiran was arrested in Hyderabad. The duo has been sent to judicial remand.

Police said the Hyderabad-based society lured the victims, especially people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with newspaper advertisements for 2,000 marketing supervisor jobs under the Central government's scheme.

Applicants were instructed to furnish proofs of their academic qualifications in original and pay money under the guise of share capital and investment bonds. The organisers assured the aspirants of high returns and permanent government jobs once the society upgrades into a bank.

The advertisements appeared authentic to many, resulting in the opening of 330 branches and the recruitment of about 1,600 employees, who were assigned fundraising targets and were pressured to collect money from the public.

The CID police said around 2,000 people, mostly farmers, daily wage labourers and small traders, fell prey to the fraud, collectively contributing nearly Rs 140 crore. Those who failed to meet collection targets faced salary cuts.

The investigation revealed that Naidu diverted the collected money for personal and unrelated purposes. When some individuals grew suspicious and resigned, he allegedly defamed them through his magazine, further harassing them.

Between 2020 and 2022, multiple cases were filed against the accused in Nallakunta and Kacheguda (Hyderabad), Gambhiraopet, Vemulawada, Dubbaka, Ramayampet, Achampet, and Atmakur police stations across Telangana. The CID took over the investigation and is now finding out how the funds were used and by all those involved.

