Telangana Chief Minister joins Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Ranchi

Hyderabad/Ranchi (India): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy participated in the Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today in Ranchi, Jharkhand today. He explained to Congress leaders the preparation made by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee for the Lok Sabha elections and the implementation of the two guarantees -free bus travel for women and an increase of the limit of Rajiv Arogyasri from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, an official statement said.

Rahul Gandhi was also requested to request Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to contest from Telangana in the Lok Sabha election. The CM was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and State Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Currently, the yatra, which has already covered five states, mostly by bus, is anchored in Jharkhand, where the newly formed government led by Champai Soren survived a floor test in the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday.

Speaking on the victory of the alliance in the floor test Rahul Gandhi criticised the BJP claiming that the party was anti-tribal. Hemant Soren ji said a very touching thing in the Assembly today, When we came out of the forest, and sat next to them, their clothes got dirty. This is not just a statement, it is the pain of the entire tribal society.

The BJP is not tolerating the fact that there is a tribal Chief Minister in the state. Today Jharkhand has given a message to the entire country that the power of the people cannot be subdued by intimidation. This is a victory for the unity of the poor and the tribals, congratulations to all of you" Rahul Gandhi said.

Jharkhand saw a brief period of political crisis following the arrest of former Chief Minister Hemant Soren in an alleged land "scam" by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday evening following seven hours of grilling. Champai Soren, a senior JMM leader took oath as the Chief Minister on Friday afternoon.

Congress is an ally in the ruling alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) along with the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rolled out from Manipur's Thoubal on January 14. The yatra will cover over 6,700 kilometers over 67 days, traversing through 110 districts. It will cover a distance of 6,713 km, straddling 100 Lok Sabha constituencies and 337 assembly segments and covering 110 districts.

The yatra will conclude in Mumbai on March 20, after 67 days. A follow-up to the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' which saw Rahul Gandhi cover more than 3,000 kilometers on foot--from Kanya Kumari to Srinagar- Yatra 2.0 is following a hybrid format.