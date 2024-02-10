CM Revanth Reddy Calls Budget 'Realistic', BRS Slams It for 'Not Fulfilling' Poll Promises

Speaking on the vote on account budget presented in the Telangana Assembly, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that their government has introduced a real budget but not a false budget like the one presented by the previous government. BRS MLC K Kavitha said that the budget did not mention the election promises and that the Congress Government is only a name changer but not a game changer.

Hyderabad (Telangana) : Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asserted that their government has presented a real budget but not a false budget. However, the opposition Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) accused the Congress regime of changing names for the old schemes instead of fulfilling the election promises.

The Chief Minister made it clear that those opposition MLAs who like their rule will be taken into their party fold. However, he evaded a direct reply when asked about party leader Jagga Reddy's statement that about 20 opposition MLAs will join the Congress. The CM suggested that the question about the joining of the opposition MLAs should be posed to Jagga Reddy himself.

CM Revanth Reddy revealed that their government will review the decisions taken on the structures of the Secretariat, Amarula Jyoti (martyrs flame) and Ambedkar statue. He said that an investigation will be conducted on the allocation of funds and expenses.

Speaking on the vote on account budget, CM Revanth Reddy said that they have introduced a real budget instead of a false budget that was presented by the previous government. He made it clear that he would order a probe on the irregularities in the Medigadda project and take the MLAs of the Congress as well as the opposition parties to the project.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the incomplete projects would be completed. He said that action would be taken only after a legal investigation of the irregularities in the projects. CM Revanth Reddy said that he is speaking only Telangana language in the assembly.

BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha reacted to the vote on account budget introduced by the government in the Legislative Assembly. She criticized what she described as the lack of full allocations in the budget. She said that the budget did not mention the election promises.

Kavitha further said that it looked like budget meetings were organized to criticize the previous government rather than fulfilling the promises made to the people. She also commented that the old names of the schemes have been given new names and that the Congress Government is only a name changer but not a game changer.

