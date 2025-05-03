Telangana BTech Student Loses Rs 7.83 Lakh To Fake Investment Scheme

Kamalapur: A BTech student from Uppulapalli village under Kamalapur mandal of the Hanamkonda district of Telangana has been duped of Rs 7.83 lakh. The student, whose identity has not been divulged by the police, fell victim to an elaborate online scam involving investment in fake cryptocurrency.

According to an official of the Kamalapur Police Station, on March 16, the student received a message on WhatsApp from an unknown number, asking him to provide ratings for a hotel on Google Maps. After completing the task, the fraudsters sent a follow-up link suggesting the student complete further tasks on Telegram. Following their instructions, the student received an initial payment of Rs. 1,000 through UPI on PhonePe, leading him to believe the scheme was legitimate and promising double profits through cryptocurrency investments.

Buoyed by the good returns from the initial investment, the student continued to invest in the scheme, oblivious to the lurking scam. On April 29, he transferred Rs. 1 lakh, followed by Rs. 79,000, bringing the total amount invested to Rs. 7,83,500 in the process, police said.

When no further returns were received, the student realised he had been scammed and approached the cyber police for help. Following his complaint, a case was registered by the Kamalapur police station on Friday. An investigation has been launched into the matter, a police official said.