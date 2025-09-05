Telangana BJP Moves SC Against HC Quashing Defamation Case Against CM

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: The Telangana unit of the BJP has moved the Supreme Court against an order passed by the Telangana High Court, which quashed a defamation case against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in connection with his speech during the 2024 Lok Sabha poll campaign.

On August 1, Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court quashed a defamation case against Telangana CM. The case originated from a complaint filed by Kasam Venkateshwarlu, the Telangana General Secretary for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), concerning remarks made by Reddy during a 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign rally.

The plea by the Telangana unit of the BJP in the apex court is scheduled to come up for hearing on September 8 before a bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai and comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and Atul S Chandurkar.

The complaint, which was lodged in May 2024, claimed that during an election meeting held earlier in the month, in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district, Revanth Reddy made “false and defamatory” statements against the BJP.

The BJP's Telangana unit, represented by its general secretary, filed a complaint in May 2024 against the CM, alleging he delivered a defamatory and provocative speech against the party on May 4 last year. The complainant claimed the alleged defamatory speech lowered the BJP's reputation as a political party.