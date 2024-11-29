ETV Bharat / bharat

BJP MLA T Raja Singh Slams Owaisi’s Support For Palestine, 'Offers Flight To Send Him There'

Khandwa: Telangana BJP MLA from Goshamahal constituency T Raja Singh criticised Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. Addressing the gathering, Singh said, "Asaduddin Owaisi raised the slogan 'Jai Palestine' in Parliament in support of Palestine. Therefore, I want to make an offer to Owaisi and those like him. We will book as many flights as needed; those who want to go to Palestine can go. We will send everyone to Palestine."

A torchlight procession was taken out on Thursday to mark the 13th anniversary of a triple murder in Khandwa. Lawyer Nazia Ilahi Khan and BJP MLA T Raja Singh attended the procession, organised by Rashtra Bhakt Veer Yuva Manch, to protest terrorism.

During his speech, T Raja Singh criticised Owaisi, stating, "The conflict is between Israel and Palestine, and they should resolve it themselves. But in India, flags are being waved in support of Palestine, and slogans are being raised. People like Owaisi are coming out onto the streets. So, I want to make an offer: we will book as many flights as you request, and we will send everyone to Palestine."