‘Centre Wants To Control’: Telangana Assembly Passes Resolution Opposing Population-Based Delimitation

Hyderabad: The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution opposing the central government’s plans to conduct the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats based on population.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, called for a “fair and inclusive approach” in conducting the delimitation process. It also urged extensive consultations with state governments, political parties, and all concerned stakeholders.

“This House expresses its deep concern on the manner in which the impending delimitation exercise is being planned, without any transparent consultations with the stakeholders,” it stated.

One of the main arguments highlighted in the resolution was that states that have effectively implemented population control measures should not face a reduction in representation. “The states which have effectively implemented the population control program pushed by the Centre and, consequently, whose population share has come down, should not be penalised, and hence, population should not be the sole yardstick for delimitation,” it said.

The resolution also noted that the intent behind the 42nd, 84th, and 87th constitutional amendments, which aimed at national population stabilisation, has not yet been fully realised.

“Hence, while continuing with the freeze on the number of parliamentary seats, taking the state as a unit, redrawing the boundaries of parliamentary constituencies can be taken up, duly augmenting the SC and ST seats as per the latest population and also providing for reservation for women,” the resolution stated, while suggesting an alternative approach.

Additionally, the House called for an increase in the number of seats in the Telangana State Legislative Assembly from 119 to 153, in line with the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, and the latest census data.

While moving the resolution in the assembly, CM Reddy warned that if delimitation is based only on population, the southern states could lose 5 per cent of seats in the Lok Sabha. “The Centre wants to control the states using delimitation. If the delimitation exercise is carried out based on population, the southern states’ share in the national pool will drop from 24 per cent to 19 per cent,” Reddy said, appealing to all parties of Telangana to be “united”.

He further said that Union ministers from Telangana were dismissing the concerns of southern states, claiming that the Centre was not currently considering delimitation.

“When we requested the Centre to increase the Assembly seats of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as per the reorganisation act, they responded by saying it would be done after the 2026 National Population Census. However, they have already carried out the delimitation of Assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir and are currently in the process of doing the same in Sikkim, following a resolution passed in 2018. This exposes the Centre’s double standards and the half-truths being stated by Union ministers representing Telangana,” he said.