'Clear Case of Bomb Blast': Tejasvi Surya on Bengaluru Cafe Explosion

Bengaluru (Karnataka): BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Tejasvi Surya on Friday claimed that the blast which occurred at the Rameshwaram Cafe here seemed to be a clear case of a bomb blast and the people of the city demand answers from Chief Minister Siddaraimaiah.

At least five people were injured after a blast occurred at the Rameshwaram Cafe, which is located in the Whitefield area here. Surya is also the National President of the BJP Yuva Morcha, the saffron party's youth wing.

Surya, who represents the Bengaluru South constituency in the Lok Sabha, took to X, formerly known as Twitter and posted, "Just spoke to Rameshwaram Café founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured. It’s seems to be a clear case of bomb blast. Bengaluru demands clear answers from CM @siddaramaiah (sic)."

The injured were rushed to a local hospital and a team of Bengaluru Police, including senior police officials, are at the spot and investigating the incident. A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also likely to visit the cafe. The Karnataka government is yet to respond to the claims made by Surya.