'Clear Case of Bomb Blast': Tejasvi Surya on Bengaluru Cafe Explosion

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Tejasvi Surya has said that the Bengaluru Cafe Explosion seems to be clear case of bomb blast

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Friday claimed that the blast which occurred at the Rameshwaram Cafe seemed to be a clear case of the bomb blast. Surya said that the people of Bengaluru want answers from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru (Karnataka): BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Tejasvi Surya on Friday claimed that the blast which occurred at the Rameshwaram Cafe here seemed to be a clear case of a bomb blast and the people of the city demand answers from Chief Minister Siddaraimaiah.

At least five people were injured after a blast occurred at the Rameshwaram Cafe, which is located in the Whitefield area here. Surya is also the National President of the BJP Yuva Morcha, the saffron party's youth wing.

Surya, who represents the Bengaluru South constituency in the Lok Sabha, took to X, formerly known as Twitter and posted, "Just spoke to Rameshwaram Café founder Sri Nagaraj about the blast in his restaurant. He informed me that the blast occurred because of a bag that was left by a customer and not any cylinder explosion. One of their employees is injured. It’s seems to be a clear case of bomb blast. Bengaluru demands clear answers from CM @siddaramaiah (sic)."

The injured were rushed to a local hospital and a team of Bengaluru Police, including senior police officials, are at the spot and investigating the incident. A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also likely to visit the cafe. The Karnataka government is yet to respond to the claims made by Surya.

TAGGED:

Tejasvi SuryaRameshwaram CafeKarnatakaBlastBengaluru

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.