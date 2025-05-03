Tejashwi Yadav Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Clarity And Urgency On Nationwide Caste Census

Patna: The political atmosphere in Bihar has intensified following the Central Government’s decision to conduct a nationwide caste census. Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising concerns and questions regarding the intent, implementation and timeline of the decision. He shared details of his communication on his social media platform, X.

In his letter, Tejashwi Yadav expressed "cautious optimism" over the Centre’s move, while also pointing out the earlier resistance from the BJP and NDA alliance towards such an exercise. He accused the Central Government of previously creating hurdles when Bihar initiated its caste-based survey.

"For years, your government and the NDA alliance had rejected the demand for a caste census, calling it divisive and unnecessary," Yadav wrote. "When Bihar took the initiative to conduct a caste survey with its resources, the Centre and its top law officers created obstacles at every step."

He further added that vulgar and indecent remarks were made by BJP leaders, questioning the need for such data. "Your delayed decision acknowledges the enormity of the demands of those citizens, who have been kept at the margins of our society for a long time," he noted.

Highlights Bihar’s Caste Survey

Referring to the Bihar caste survey, which found that OBCs and EBCs constitute about 63% of the state’s population, Yadav stated that such data “shattered many myths” used to maintain the status quo. He said similar patterns are expected to emerge across the country, revealing how disadvantaged communities are underrepresented in various sectors despite being in the majority.

"This disclosure will create a democratic awakening," he said.

'Only the First Step'

Yadav emphasised that conducting the caste census is only the first step toward social justice. He urged the Prime Minister to also expand social security and reservations based on the population data revealed through the census.

"We have an important opportunity to correct various forms of historical injustice in the upcoming delimitation process," he said, stressing the need to sensitively redraw constituencies to ensure adequate political representation for OBCs and EBCs.

Push for Proportional Representation and Economic Mapping

The Opposition leader further highlighted that disadvantaged communities should be represented in state legislatures and Parliament on the principle of proportional representation. He also argued for mapping the economic status of these groups to better target government schemes.

"Our Constitution, through its Directive Principles, mandates the state to reduce economic inequalities and ensure equitable distribution of resources," the letter reads. "When we know how many citizens belong to disadvantaged groups and what their economic status is, targeted interventions can be designed with greater accuracy."

Calls for Private Sector Accountability

Touching on the private sector’s role, Yadav said it cannot remain “aloof” from the goals of social justice. Companies have been getting substantial benefits. Land at concessional rates, electricity subsidies, tax exemptions, infrastructure and various types of financial incentives. The burden of this is borne by the taxpayer. In turn, it is perfectly reasonable to expect the private industry sector to reflect the social structure of our country. There should be an open dialogue about inclusivity and diversity in the private sector in the context of the caste census, he wrote.

A Historic Crossroads

Concluding his letter, Yadav described the current moment as a historic crossroads. "The decision to conduct the caste census can be a transformative moment in our country’s journey towards equality. Our ancestors have struggled for this for decades. There should be no delay in implementing this decision."

Tejashwi Yadav finally wrote in his letter that Prime Minister, your government is now standing at a historic crossroads. "The decision to conduct a caste census can be a transformative moment in our country's journey towards equality. Our ancestors have struggled to collect this data for many decades. Therefore, there should not be any delay in implementing this decision.

One question is whether the data will be used as a catalyst for systemic reforms, or will it remain confined to dusty archives like many previous commission reports? As a representative of Bihar, where the caste survey has opened eyes to the ground reality, "I assure you of constructive cooperation in bringing about social change. Lakhs of people who have struggled for this census are waiting not only for data but also for respect and empowerment."

What Is a Caste Census?

A caste census records the number of people belonging to each caste across the country. While caste has historically shaped India's social, political, and economic systems, the country has not conducted a comprehensive caste census for decades. The last caste-based data collection happened in 1941 during British rule, but the results were not made public. Since independence, caste details have not been collected in regular censuses, with the first post-independence census conducted in 1951.

The British began the practice in 1872, and it was formalised in 1881. However, after 1931, the nature of caste data collection changed. Although a caste census was carried out in 1941, it was never made public. Calls for reviving this practice have gained momentum in recent years, particularly from regional parties and social justice advocates.

