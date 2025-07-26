ETV Bharat / bharat

Tejashwi Writes Open Letter To People And PM Modi; Questions NDA Rule In Bihar

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav wrote an open letter to the people and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday over rampant crime, including gang rapes, in Bihar. He termed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state as a "demonic rule" and questioned the silence of its leaders.

Citing the gang rape of a young woman, who had come to participate in the recruitment of home guards in Gaya district, in an ambulance after she fell unconscious during the test, Tejashwi questioned what should such a situation be called.

"Shall we call this rakshas raj (demonic rule) in Bihar or the durachar raj (misdeed rule) patronised by criminals? Or the mahajangal raj (extreme lawlessness) or the misrule of Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” Tejashwi questioned in the letter posted on X.

The RJD leader said that the "honour of mothers, sisters, daughters, and innocent girls were being looted every day in the demonic rule of Modi and Nitish, but neither any minister or deputy chief minister dares to wag his tongue on the uncontrolled incidents of crime, rape and corruption."

Tejashwi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, asserted that the silence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his two deputy chief ministers on the burning issues of the state was "criminal".

The RJD leader also lambasted the public and said that if "the blood of the so-called intellectual and just people did not boil on such incidents then they should be considered as extreme casteist and discriminatory beings."

The incident that Tejashwi referred to occurred at Bodh Gaya, where a recruitment drive for the home guards was going on at the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) – 3 battalion on Thursday.