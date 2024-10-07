Tejashwi Yadav 'Stole' Taps, ACs While Vacating Bihar Government Bungalow: BJP

Patna (Bihar): The BJP accused former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav of "stealing taps and air conditioners" while vacating the government bungalow allotted to him.

34-year-old Gopalganj-born Yadav while in office stayed at a bungalow on 5 Deshratna Road here. Tejashwi, son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, is currently the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly.

BJP spokesperson Danish Iqbal said the things are missing from the official bungalow which has been allotted to BJP leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

"A badminton court was formed. The carpet of the badminton court has been stolen. Tejashwi Yadav damaged the things in the government bungalow and if he gets a chance, he steals items from the government bungalow," alleged Iqbal. The saffron party also alleged that Tejashwi stole fans and other items from the bungalow. Tejashwi vacated the bungalow after the Bihar government issued a notice to him.

When Tejashwi became the Deputy Chief Minister for the first time in 2015, he was allotted the bungalow on 5 Deshrastna Road. Late BJP leader Sushil Modi had raised questions on the expenditure incurred while Tejashwi was in office.

Tejashwi is yet to respond to the allegations levelled against him by the BJP.