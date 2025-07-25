'Tejashwi Yadav's Life In Danger': Rabri Devi Alleges Four Murder Attempts On Son

Patna: Amid political uproar over ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of the voter list in Bihar, senior RJD leader and former chief minister Rabri Devi made shocking revelations, claiming that her son and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav is facing threat to life, and that four attempts have been made to eliminate him.

Rabri Devi accused the ruling BJP and JDU alliance of hatching a conspiracy not only against Tejashwi but also against the poor and migrant voters of Bihar.

"Attempts have been made to kill Tejashwi Yadav four times. Fortunately, he has survived these attempts," Rabri Devi said.

"This is a matter concerning the poor and the people of Bihar. We will continue protest against the government," she added.

The former chief minister further alleged that the current voter list revision is designed to delete names of people who have migrated out of Bihar, depriving them of their right to vote. She said around four crore people who have gone out for work may lose their voter ID cards owing to the ongoing process.

During the monsoon session of the Bihar Legislature, Rabri Devi was seen dressed in a black sari, leading a protest along with other RJD legislators and opposition MLAs who were also dressed in black clothes. They raised slogans outside the Legislative Council, calling the voter list revision a "conspiracy against democracy".

"Those who have gone out will not get voter ID cards and will be deprived of voting. That is why we are gheraoing," Rabri said.

Demand To Stop SIR Exercise

She has further demanded that the Election Commission should immediately halt the SIR process, threatening that protests would intensify if the ongoing exercise does not stop. The opposition has claimed the process targets migrant and poor voters, which they said could severely impact the democratic process.

Rabri Devi also questioned the silence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, stating that the government is allowing a conspiracy to snatch voting rights, and demanded clear answers from him. "The government is silent on this issue. We will not tolerate this conspiracy to snatch away the voting rights of the people," she said.

Rabri Devi leads protest against SIR exercise (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav has also criticised the SIR process, calling it a "conspiracy" to weaken the Opposition and claimed that the names of traditional RJD voters are being removed under the guise of revision. He also threatened to boycott the upcoming elections if all issues are not addressed.