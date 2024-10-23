Those Who Cast An Evil Eye On Muslims Will Be Destroyed: RJD Leader Tejaswi Yadav

Patna: The 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra', taken out by Union Minister Giriraj Singh has heated the political mudslinging in Bihar. In Araria, BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh made an objectionable statement on Muslims, retorted by opposition leader Tejaswi Yadav who said if anyone cast an evil eye on the minority brothers, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) would not remain a silent spectator and counter with equal force.

In a Facebook live, Yadav said an attempt was being made to create a rift between the Hindus and Muslims. "I strongly oppose the language used in Araria. All people have contributed to the independence of this country. There should be talk about issues ranging from education and irrigation to income. The communal power which is creating havoc today and an attempt is being made to cause riots should be opposed," he said.

The former deputy CM said, "I assure everyone that as long as I am alive, I will stand firmly against anyone trying to throw Bihar into a communal inferno. Those who look at Muslims with an evil eye will be destroyed".

Taking a dig at CM Nitish Kumar, the Yadav scion said the CM was standing with those speaking in the language of hatred. "Nitish Kumar is giving the Y-category security to such people spreading hatred. A BJP MP made an inflammatory statement to spoil the atmosphere in Bihar and Kumar provided additional security to him," Yadav said.

Addressing a public event in Araria during the yatra, the BJP MP said, "Someone says with pride that we are Muslims. What is the shame in calling ourselves Hindus? We tell everyone even during the elections that if you want to live in Araria, you will have to become a Hindu".