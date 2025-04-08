ETV Bharat / bharat

Tejashwi Yadav Declares Himself CM Face; BJP Says It’s Without Alliance Consensus

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, speaks at the Musahar Bhuiyan Sammelan-cum-Samvad programme in Patna on Tuesday. ( Etv Bharat )

Patna: Assembly elections are set to take place in Bihar this year. While the NDA has made it clear that the elections will be contested under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the All India Alliance has yet to announce its Chief Ministerial candidate. However, Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, made his intentions clear today at the Musahar Bhuiyan Sammelan-cum-Samvad programme, stating that the day he becomes Chief Minister, the Musahar community will benefit significantly.

Tejashwi Projects Himself as CM Face

The Musahar Bhuiyan Sammelan was organised by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna. Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and former Deputy Chief Minister, attended the event as the chief guest. For the first time, he publicly announced that when he became the Chief Minister, he would focus on the welfare of the Musahar community.

Promise of Permanent Housing

Tejashwi promised that all those from the Musahar Bhuiyan community currently living on the roadside, near drains, in night shelters, or in slums would be provided permanent housing once he assumes office. He appealed for their support and love to fulfil this mission.

Focus on Education

Addressing the community, Tejashwi emphasised the importance of education, calling schools temples and education a form of religion. He urged parents to educate their children, asserting that empowerment and awareness of rights come only through education.

Welfare Schemes Promised