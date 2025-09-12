Tejashwi To launch His 5-day 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra' From Jehanabad On September 16
The 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra' will culminate in Vaishali district, which is considered the birthplace of democracy and republican form of government
By Dev Raj
Published : September 12, 2025 at 4:59 PM IST
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will embark on a five-day 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra' from Jehanabad on September 16. It will end in Vaishali district, which is considered the birthplace of democracy and a republican form of government, on September 20.
RJD Bihar unit principal general secretary Ranvijay Sahu issued a letter in this regard to the senior leaders, all concerned district party presidents, MPs, legislators, former candidates of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, as well as other functionaries, on Friday.
Tejashwi’s Yatra (tour) will focus on districts that were not touched by Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra that was conducted in the poll-bound state from August 16 to September 1 to protest the alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and deletion of over 65 lakh voters in the draft electoral roll published on August 1.
Elections are scheduled to be held in Bihar in October-November later this year.
Sahu's letter, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, revealed that the Bihar Adhikar Yatra will move across 10 districts - Jehanabad, Nalanda, Patna, Begusarai, Khagaria, Madhepura, Saharsa, Supaul, Samastipur, and Vaishali. It will cut through several Assembly constituencies.
"Tejashwi ji will interact and address the people at one place in every Assembly constituency through which the Yatra will pass. We request all leaders and workers of our party to assemble at the scheduled venues and become a part of the Yatra. We all request them to fully contribute to make the Yatra successful," Sahu said.
Rahul's Voter Adhikar Yatra had touched 25 of 38 districts in the state, leaving out Buxar, Kaimur, Arwal, Jehanabad, Banka, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Khagaria, Madhepura, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, and Khagaria.
However, Tejashwi’s Yatra will also give a miss to Buxar, Kaimur, Arwal, Banka, and Kishanganj districts.
"During the Yatra, Leader of Opposition Tejashwiji will raise several issues plaguing the people of Bihar, including SIR, unemployment, migration, poor health and education facilities, among other things. It will also infuse enthusiasm among party workers and leaders in the run-up to the forthcoming Assembly elections," RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan told ETV Bharat.
