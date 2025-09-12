ETV Bharat / bharat

Tejashwi To launch His 5-day 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra' From Jehanabad On September 16

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will embark on a five-day 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra' from Jehanabad on September 16. It will end in Vaishali district, which is considered the birthplace of democracy and a republican form of government, on September 20.

RJD Bihar unit principal general secretary Ranvijay Sahu issued a letter in this regard to the senior leaders, all concerned district party presidents, MPs, legislators, former candidates of Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, as well as other functionaries, on Friday.

Tejashwi’s Yatra (tour) will focus on districts that were not touched by Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra that was conducted in the poll-bound state from August 16 to September 1 to protest the alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and deletion of over 65 lakh voters in the draft electoral roll published on August 1.

Elections are scheduled to be held in Bihar in October-November later this year.

Sahu's letter, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat, revealed that the Bihar Adhikar Yatra will move across 10 districts - Jehanabad, Nalanda, Patna, Begusarai, Khagaria, Madhepura, Saharsa, Supaul, Samastipur, and Vaishali. It will cut through several Assembly constituencies.