'We Will Make Rahul Gandhi The Next PM': Tejashwi Yadav At Bihar 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'

Patna: RJD leader and former Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday made a strong pitch for senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister, affirming that everyone will work together to make him the PM in the next election.

Addressing a public rally on the third day of the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar (Rights) Yatra' in Bihar's Nawada, Tejashwi said the first objective is to uproot the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government from the state and then the INDIA bloc would work together to make the Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi the country's Prime Minister.

"This time, we will uproot NDA government in Bihar. After that, when Lok Sabha elections are held, we will work together to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of the country," said the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Launching a scathing attack on BJP, Yadav alleged that the saffron party, with the help of the Election Commission, is snatching away the voting rights of poor people and youth. He claimed that names of poor voters have been deleted from electoral rolls and even said a person who is alive and had voted in the Lok Sabha polls has now been declared dead. "This Election Commission and BJP leaders think they will cheat Biharis. But we are Biharis, one Bihari can take on many," he stated.

In response, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal reacted sharply and said, "Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav are worried because the Mahagathbandhan has not announced a CM candidate. Krishna Allavaru has already clarified there is no CM face, so the RJD leaders are busy buttering up Rahul Gandhi to get him to announce one."

On the other hand, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) president Upendra Kushwaha termed Tejashwi Yadav's statements "meaningless." He said, "At a time when Bihar assembly elections are approaching, what is he (Tejashwi) talking about? What should we say on such comments, it is absolutely meaningless."