'He Does Road Show, I Do Job Show': Tejashwi Yadav Attacks PM Modi Over Election Campaign in Patna

Tejashwi Yadav hit out at PM Narednra Modi over Patna road-show (ETV Bharat)

Patna (Bihar): RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is conducting a road show here on May 12.

The RJD leader said he would be conducting a "job show" to corner the BJP. "If Prime Minister Narendra Modi does a 'road show in Patna' then I will do a 'job show' on the streets of Patna. The BJP wants dictatorial rule in the country. The BJP government wants to destroy the Constitution and democracy in the country," Tejashwi, son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav told reporters here.

Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Bihar, asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not talking about the issue of unemployment.

"Whether the Prime Minister does a road show or any other show, I will do a 'job show'. If our government comes to power at the Centre, it will provide jobs to one crore people," added Tejashwi.

Tejashwi Yadav claimed that during the 17 months when his party was in power in Bihar, he had worked to provide five lakh jobs. "4.50 lakh teachers were given the status of government employees and three lakh appointments were approved," he added.

About Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning businessmen Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani during an election rally in Telangana, the senior RJD leader. "His government is still in power and if he has any information, he can get it thoroughly investigated. I request Prime Minister Modi to talk about the issues like like education, earning, irrigation, and employment," he added.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to provide two crore jobs before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. He had promised to provide irrigation facilities to the farmers. What happened to these promises? Why doesn't the Prime Minister speak on this? Prime Minister Modi had promised the people of Bihar that all the sugar mills would be opened. Be it Motihari, Riga or Nawada. What happened to these mills?" he asked.