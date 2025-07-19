Tejashwi Writes To 35 Opposition Leaders To Unite Against SIR

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav wrote to 35 prominent Opposition leaders across the country, alleging that a concerted effort to undermine the Constitution in the name of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar is underway, and requested them to quickly come forward to resist it in the strongest terms possible.

"We will unite and oppose this process till it becomes transparent and inclusive," Tejashwi said after making the letter, which was written on Friday, public on Saturday. The letters have been sent to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and president Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and others.

"I am writing to you with a deep sense of anguish and urgency. The farce and tragedy of the SIR going on in Bihar is shaking the very foundation of democracy through large-scale disenfranchisement. It is a clear indication of how the 'independent institution' of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is adamant on eroding public trust in the integrity of our electoral process," the letter reads.

The RJD leader pointed out in the missive that all people in the country, irrespective of their background or status, were proud of their vote because the ability to participate in the governance of the country was deeply empowering.

"Lakhs of voters, for no fault of theirs, are being disempowered and humiliated. According to the ECI press note dated July 16, 2025, around 4.5 per cent of the population is already out in the name of 'electors not found at their addresses'. This is in addition to the four per cent who were 'probably' deceased or 'permanently shifted'," Tejashwi wrote further.

Continuing in the same vein, he asserted that journalists and political scientists closely observing the entire exercise have pegged the disenfranchisement of a whopping 12 to 15 per cent of voters in the state, which would be an unprecedented occurrence in the history of the country.

"The timing of the SIR, as the honourable Supreme Court also alluded to, is suspect. The ECI has not done itself any favours by announcing and carrying out the exercise in a haphazard and high-handed manner. They have not been transparent. They are making and breaking rules on the fly. Worse, they are targeting anyone and everyone who is demanding transparency and accountability," the RJD leader added in the letter, a copy of which is with ETV Bharat.

Referring to the Maharashtra Assembly elections held in November 2024, Tejashwi said its experiences were still fresh in the memory of the Opposition leaders, and now the Opposition was waiting for a good faith and substantive response from the ECI on the SIR issue. "Now it is Bihar's turn. This needs to be resisted in the strongest terms possible, because if we do not raise our voices and register our strong protest, the same would be carried out in other states as well. The Constitution demands that we defend the republic. We should not be found wanting at this historical juncture," the RJD leader added.

"In a letter written to 35 prominent leaders of various parties across the country, we protest against the attack on voting rights and democracy being carried out under the guise of voter list revision by the Election Commission at the behest of the BJP government. We will collectively oppose this process until it becomes transparent and inclusive," he shared on X.

Opposition parties are already protesting the ECI exercise and have even called a joint bandh against it on July 9. Rahul led it with a march in Patna, while Tejashwi, CPI general secretary D Raja, CPIML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, Vikashsheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahni, Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav, and several others attended it.

The SIR exercise began on June 25, and the verification and submission of forms is to be completed by July 26. However, the entire exercise would end on September 30 with the publication of the updated electoral rolls.

Bihar has around 7.9 crore electors, of whom the names of 4.96 crore were already present in the electoral rolls after the last such revision was carried out in January 2003. These electors have to verify themselves by filling out the enumeration forms and submitting them. However, the remaining 2.94 crore voters, whose names were registered in the electoral rolls after January 2003, have to submit additional documents to establish their date and place of birth and either one or both parents, as required.

Documents Acceptable under SIR

The ECI is not accepting the Aadhaar Card as a document of proof under the ongoing SIR, and has issued a list of documents that electors, especially those who were included in the electoral rolls after January 2003, need to submit. These are: