Tejashwi Tried To Hit A Distinct Note With His 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra'; But Did It Work?

Patna: Amid Congress' hard bargain for seat sharing for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, political circles are abuzz with RJD leader Tejshwai Prasad Yadav's 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra' which comes to an end on Saturday evening after traversing across 10 districts.

Tejashwi’s yatra came just a fortnight after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s highly popular 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' that ended on September 1 in Patna with several representatives of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) constituents participating in it.

While people wondered why Tejashwi started his tour so soon, the RJD leaders gave explanations that it would focus on districts left untouched by the Voter Adhikar Yatra.

We present here some of the special features of Tejashwi’s Bihar Adhikar Yatra vis-à-vis Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra.

1. Sidelining SIR while focusing on other issues

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar was the key issue of Rahul’s yatra, but Tejashwi relegated it to the margins and highlighted issues being faced by the people, including unemployment, deteriorating law and order situation, inflation, women’s rights, health and education.

Though Tejashwi did raise the slogan ‘vote chor, gaddi chhor’ (Vote thief, quit the throne) popularised by Rahul, he stressed more on the need for development, while resolving the bread and butter issues of the people. RJD’s decision to push SIR on the backseat was also taken in view of the Supreme Court directing the Election Commission to accept Aadhaar card as the proof of existence and residence of voters.

2. Consolidating gains made by Rahul’s Yatra

Several RJD leaders said a large number of party workers and supporters demanded a yatra to their respective areas, which were left out in the Voter Adhikar Yatra. Tejashwi decided to take out the yatra to fulfill their wishes, and also bolster the party’s chances.

Moreover, his yatra also attracted party leaders and workers from nearby districts where Rahul’s yatra had moved, indicating that they were now geared-up for the forthcoming state elections. The Voter Adhikar Yatra moved across an uncharted territory, but came out successful in terms of people coming to it.

3. Fear and show of strength to establish Tejashwi as INDIA’s leader in Bihar