Tejashwi Tried To Hit A Distinct Note With His 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra'; But Did It Work?
By Dev Raj
Published : September 20, 2025 at 3:53 PM IST
Patna: Amid Congress' hard bargain for seat sharing for the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar, political circles are abuzz with RJD leader Tejshwai Prasad Yadav's 'Bihar Adhikar Yatra' which comes to an end on Saturday evening after traversing across 10 districts.
Tejashwi’s yatra came just a fortnight after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s highly popular 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' that ended on September 1 in Patna with several representatives of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) constituents participating in it.
While people wondered why Tejashwi started his tour so soon, the RJD leaders gave explanations that it would focus on districts left untouched by the Voter Adhikar Yatra.
We present here some of the special features of Tejashwi’s Bihar Adhikar Yatra vis-à-vis Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra.
1. Sidelining SIR while focusing on other issues
The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar was the key issue of Rahul’s yatra, but Tejashwi relegated it to the margins and highlighted issues being faced by the people, including unemployment, deteriorating law and order situation, inflation, women’s rights, health and education.
Though Tejashwi did raise the slogan ‘vote chor, gaddi chhor’ (Vote thief, quit the throne) popularised by Rahul, he stressed more on the need for development, while resolving the bread and butter issues of the people. RJD’s decision to push SIR on the backseat was also taken in view of the Supreme Court directing the Election Commission to accept Aadhaar card as the proof of existence and residence of voters.
2. Consolidating gains made by Rahul’s Yatra
Several RJD leaders said a large number of party workers and supporters demanded a yatra to their respective areas, which were left out in the Voter Adhikar Yatra. Tejashwi decided to take out the yatra to fulfill their wishes, and also bolster the party’s chances.
Moreover, his yatra also attracted party leaders and workers from nearby districts where Rahul’s yatra had moved, indicating that they were now geared-up for the forthcoming state elections. The Voter Adhikar Yatra moved across an uncharted territory, but came out successful in terms of people coming to it.
3. Fear and show of strength to establish Tejashwi as INDIA’s leader in Bihar
Tejashwi’s yatra seemed to have been started in a hurry at a time the Congress leaders avoided announcing him as the chief ministerial face of the alliance in Bihar polls. Besides, the graph of the Congress shot up in Bihar with Rahul’s 16-day yatra.
Though RJD, which is the largest Opposition party in the state, is in-charge of coordinating seat distribution, the Grand Old Party is playing hard ball in the negotiations, and has been continuously revealing its intention to contest at least 70 seats – the number of seats on which it fought in the 2020 Assembly polls.
In such a situation it became imperative for the RJD, and also for Tejashwi, to take out a yatra, that too single-handedly, without involving the allies, to highlight his popularity, appeal among the masses, and re-establish his eminence in the INDIA bloc in Bihar.
कलम, काम और कारखाना— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 20, 2025
नए दौर में नई पीढ़ी को है दिलाना!
है तेजस्वी का प्रण!
अधिकार यात्रा में मिल रहे अभूतपूर्व प्रेम और समर्थन के लिए धन्यवाद। हम सब ने मिलकर बिहार को आगे बढ़ाना है।#TejashwiYadav #RJD #Bihar pic.twitter.com/BwwVL69h5p
A slogan that was oft repeated during the RJD leader’s yatra went like this, “Bheed bhi hamari thi, jhanda uthane wale bhi hamare the, bas bhram aur aham tumhara tha (The crowd and those who held the flags were ours, only the illusion and ego was yours).” It hinted that the crowd seen waving party flags at Rahul’s yatra was of RJD workers and supporters.
His Man Friday and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Yadav said during the yatra that he (Tejashwi) “could not step back (from leadership role of the opposition alliance), even if he wanted to.”
Tejashwi’s statement about contesting on all 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar has been considered as a veiled threat to the Congress in the light of the ongoing negotiations over seat distribution.
On the other hand, Rahul’s yatra carried along all other allies active in Bihar, including CPI, CPM, CPIML, and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) together. Several allies, including Jharkhand chief minister Hemanth Soren, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, leaders from Shiv Sena (UBT), Trinamool Congress, and others also joined it at different points of time, making it a show of unity of the INDIA bloc.
4. Crowd sans women
युवाओं ने क्रांति की बिगुल बजा दी है। बिहार के युवा एक पैर पर खड़े है।— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 20, 2025
लोकतंत्र के साथ ठगी करने वाले चुनाव आयोग और उनके भ्रष्ट तंत्र ने जनतंत्र की जननी बिहार में अबकी बार अगर “वोट चोरी-सीट चोरी” करने का दुस्साहस किया तो जनता बख्शेगी नहीं ।#TejashwiYadav #Bihar #RJD pic.twitter.com/gH8wm7kTNm
Tejashwi’s tour was marked by a distinct absence of women on the route despite a sizeable presence of youth and party supporters wherever he stopped to meet them or deliver speeches. It showed that the RJD is yet to penetrate among the women despite making all the right noises about employment, inflation, and spiraling crime.
On the other hand, Rahul’s yatra attracted a large number of women along the route that crossed 25 out of 38 districts, and also drew them to the public meetings he addressed.
युवा निकल पड़ा है— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 19, 2025
जन-जन का सैलाब उठा है
बिहार अब ये ठान चुका है
परिवर्तन को दहाड़ चुका है।#TejashwiYadav #RJD #Bihar pic.twitter.com/Lz9dzY2cn7
5. Taking on NDA en masse
The RJD leader chose to end his yatra at Hajipur in Vaishali district, considered a direct challenge to some of the top Bihar leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) including Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan, Minister of State for home affairs Nityanand Rai, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (president) and Rajya Sabha member Upendra Kushwaha, and Janata Dal United (JDU) Bihar unit president Umesh Kushwaha – who are closely connected to the district in one way or the other.
Besides, Vaishali has been closely connected to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family too. Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi and now Tejashwi have contested and won from the Raghopur Assembly constituency in the district at different points of time.
Rahul’s yatra did not pay attention to such things and moved through the state with the aim of awakening the people against SIR.
