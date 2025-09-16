Tejashwi Takes On PM Modi Over His 'Intruder' Remarks During Bihar Adhikar Yatra
The RJD leader has embarked on the yatra to highlight issues like unemployment, voters’ rights, women's empowerment, poor shape of health and education in state.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 16, 2025 at 8:26 PM IST
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav embarked on his ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra’ from Jehanabad town, around 60 km south from the state capital, on Tuesday and took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his remarks on ghuspaithiya (intruders). He asked who should be held accountable for such a situation.
“Modi ji has been in power at the Centre for more than 11 years, while the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) has ruled Bihar for 20 years. Who is responsible if infiltration is taking place,” Tejashwi asked.
Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in opportunism and raising the issue whenever elections were near, and giving the example of the 2024 Assembly election.
“They are now trying to rake up the issue in Bihar, but the public understands such things. It will give a befitting answer when the time comes,” Tejashwi said.
The Bihar leader of the Opposition was reacting to Modi’s speech at Purnea on Monday in which he had expressed concerns over the presence of foreign intruders in Bihar and other eastern states, and vowed to expel them from the country. He had also accused the Congress and the RJD of being in support of the intruders in the greed for votes.
Tejashwi has embarked on the yatra (tour) to highlight issues like unemployment, voters’ rights, women's empowerment, poor shape of health and education in the state. The five-day yatra will end at Vaishali, considered the birthplace of democracy and a republican form of government in the world, on September 20.
The yatra will move across 10 districts - Jehanabad, Nalanda, Patna, Begusarai, Khagaria, Madhepura, Saharsa, Supaul, Samastipur, and Vaishali. Its route suggests that it would touch over 60 Assembly seats.
Tejashwi’s yatra is also focusing on the districts untouched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra, which was held from August 17 to September 1 to protest the alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound state.
Significance of Tejashwi’s yatra
Apart from serving as a part of the election campaign, the yatra is also being seen as a show of strength amid speculations over infighting in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc over the chief ministerial face. The Congress, which is the second largest party in the alliance, has categorically stayed away from accepting or announcing Tejashwi as the chief ministerial candidate.
Earlier, Tejashwi asserted that the RJD’s goal was to form a government that was free of crime and corruption, would represent the aspirations of the youth, and ensure all-around development of the state.
The response of the people
A smaller crowd was observed at the beginning of the Bihar Adhikar Yatra as rains lashed Patna and adjacent districts, including Jehanabad, on Tuesday morning. The arrangements at the public meeting venue at Jehanabad were not adequate for the rain and led to the people staying away to avoid getting drenched.
However, a sizeable crowd gathered on the yatra route as the rains stopped and welcomed Tejashwi as the yatra crossed various constituencies. The RJD leader will move across Patna district on September 17, touching the Bakhtiyarpur, Barh, and Mokama constituencies. It will move to Begusarai, Khagaria and Saharsa districts on September 18.
The reaction of the BJP
Union Minister of Textiles and senior BJP leader Giriraj Singh slammed Tejashwi over the yatra and suggested that he should take his father and RJD national president Lalu Prasad on a Bihar tour to see how the state has developed under the NDA rule.
Giriraj added that there has been a phenomenal growth in Bihar’s infrastructure under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in comparison to Lalu and his wife Rabri Devi’s rule.
FIR against Tejashwi
An FIR was registered at Singhwara police station in Darbhanga district against Tejashwi, RJD Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Yadav, former RJD MLA Rishi Mishra, and Congress candidate in the 2020 Assembly election, Maskoor Ahmad Usmani for allegedly duping a woman applicant.
The complainant, Gudiya Devi of Singhwara, had alleged that she was duped of Rs 200 while applying for RJD’s Mai-Bahin (Mother-Sister) Yojana, which would be implemented if INDIA comes to power. She added that her Aadhaar number, bank account details and mobile number were also collected in the name of the scheme.
Tejashwi’s reaction to the FIR against him
The RJD leader called the FIR as a case of political vendetta by a BJP minister and threw a challenge: “I am standing right here. Tell the police to arrest me. Is this a democracy or the rule of ruffians.”
The FIR against Tejashwi came to light a day after he visited Darbhanga to meet a YouTuber, who was assaulted after he accused Bihar minister and BJP leader Jibesh Kumar of using abusive language and assaulting him. An FIR was registered against the minister after the RJD leader intervened.
“The NDA is sheltering ‘lewd ministers’ and warned that the people would not tolerate it. “The situation in the state has become very bad and the public wants a change,” Tejashwi added.
