Tejashwi Takes On PM Modi Over His 'Intruder' Remarks During Bihar Adhikar Yatra

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav embarked on his ‘Bihar Adhikar Yatra’ from Jehanabad town, around 60 km south from the state capital, on Tuesday and took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his remarks on ghuspaithiya (intruders). He asked who should be held accountable for such a situation.

“Modi ji has been in power at the Centre for more than 11 years, while the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) has ruled Bihar for 20 years. Who is responsible if infiltration is taking place,” Tejashwi asked.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in opportunism and raising the issue whenever elections were near, and giving the example of the 2024 Assembly election.

“They are now trying to rake up the issue in Bihar, but the public understands such things. It will give a befitting answer when the time comes,” Tejashwi said.

The Bihar leader of the Opposition was reacting to Modi’s speech at Purnea on Monday in which he had expressed concerns over the presence of foreign intruders in Bihar and other eastern states, and vowed to expel them from the country. He had also accused the Congress and the RJD of being in support of the intruders in the greed for votes.

Tejashwi has embarked on the yatra (tour) to highlight issues like unemployment, voters’ rights, women's empowerment, poor shape of health and education in the state. The five-day yatra will end at Vaishali, considered the birthplace of democracy and a republican form of government in the world, on September 20.

The yatra will move across 10 districts - Jehanabad, Nalanda, Patna, Begusarai, Khagaria, Madhepura, Saharsa, Supaul, Samastipur, and Vaishali. Its route suggests that it would touch over 60 Assembly seats.

Tejashwi’s yatra is also focusing on the districts untouched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra, which was held from August 17 to September 1 to protest the alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the poll-bound state.

Significance of Tejashwi’s yatra

Apart from serving as a part of the election campaign, the yatra is also being seen as a show of strength amid speculations over infighting in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc over the chief ministerial face. The Congress, which is the second largest party in the alliance, has categorically stayed away from accepting or announcing Tejashwi as the chief ministerial candidate.

Earlier, Tejashwi asserted that the RJD’s goal was to form a government that was free of crime and corruption, would represent the aspirations of the youth, and ensure all-around development of the state.

The response of the people

A smaller crowd was observed at the beginning of the Bihar Adhikar Yatra as rains lashed Patna and adjacent districts, including Jehanabad, on Tuesday morning. The arrangements at the public meeting venue at Jehanabad were not adequate for the rain and led to the people staying away to avoid getting drenched.