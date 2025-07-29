ETV Bharat / bharat

Tej Pratap Dares RJD To Act Against Maner MLA For Threatening Dalit Panchayat Secretary

Bhai Virendra lost his cool during a telephonic conversation with Sandeep Kumar over a death certificate when the latter initially failed to recognise the former.

July 29, 2025

Patna: Tej Pratap Yadav, the disowned elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Tuesday dared the party to act against Maner MLA Bhai Virendra for abusing and threatening a Dalit panchayat secretary in the constituency. Tej Pratap also advised that the respect for the Constitution should reflect in actions, rather than in speeches.

"Will the RJD also take action against its MLA Bhai Virendra, who, in opposition to the ideals of Babasaheb Ambedkar, made shameful comments against the SC-ST (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) community, and issued murder threats," Tej Pratap wrote on X.

Reiterating his expulsion from the RJD due to the conspiracy of the 'Jaichands' (traitors), Tej Pratap, who is an MLA from the Hasanpur constituency, asserted that he wanted to see whether the party was equally strict on those who indulge in a brawl. "The respect for the Constitution should reflect in the behaviour, rather than in the speeches," the expelled RJD leader advised.

Tej Pratap, who was expelled from the party for six years in May for revealing his ongoing affair with a girl for the past 12 years despite being married to former Bihar chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai's granddaughter, Aishwarya Rai. His words could hurt RJD's prospects in the poll-bound state, as it has been continuously highlighting alleged atrocities and crimes against the Dalits.

A clip of a telephonic conversation between Maner MLA and a panchayat secretary had gone viral on Monday, where the former had called the latter to enquire about the death certificate of the husband of one Rinki Devi, but lost his cool when he failed to initially recognise him. "You don't know Bhai Virendra? You want me to introduce myself? The whole country knows me," Virendra told Sandeep Kumar, the panchayat secretary of Baluwan under Maner block in Patna, and asked whether he had forgotten the protocol.

The argument turned heated as Kumar asked the legislator to speak respectfully, on which the latter threatened to thrash him with shoes, and that "anything could happen".

Claiming that the incident occurred on July 26, Kumar registered an FIR at the SC/ST police station in Patna on July 28 after the conversation went viral. He said he was feeling insecure due to the threat and demanded security.

Reacting to the issue, Virendra claimed on Tuesday that he was being framed at the behest of the government to stop him from contesting in the forthcoming Assembly polls. "I am a public representative and call government employees and officers for the work of the people. The panchayat secretary was demanding a bribe from Rinki Devi and her family for the death certificate of her husband. She came to me for help," Virendra said.

"I did not threaten him. I had called him to get the work of a woman, who has been harassed, done. Later, he called to apologise to me. Some people in power are conspiring to defame me and have induced him to register an FIR against me, so that I could be somehow removed from the poll field," he added. He would take legal opinion from his lawyer about the matter and the future course of action, he said further.

