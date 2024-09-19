ETV Bharat / bharat

Chennai: Woman's Dismembered Body Found Inside Suitcase; One held

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 50 minutes ago

Locals informed the police of a foul smell from an unattended suitcase. When it was opened the body of a woman, cut into pieces, was found inside. Police have launched an investigation into the gruesome incident.

(Left) The accused Manikandan and (right) the place where the body was found
(Left) The accused Manikandan and (right) the place where the body was found (ETV Bharat)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The dismembered body of a woman inside a suitcase in the Mettukuppam Kumaran Kudil area of ​​Thoraipakkam in Chennai on Thursday morning has sent panic waves among the residents.

Locals informed the police of a foul smell from an unattended suitcase. When it was opened the body of a woman, cut into pieces, was found inside. Police have launched an investigation into the gruesome incident.

After scanning the CCTV footage of the Kumaran Kudil neighbourhood, a person who left with the suitcase was identified as Manikandan. He was arrested by police for further interrogation.

According to the police, a woman, Deepa, who went missing three days ago in the Madavaram area, has been murdered, cut into pieces and kept in a suitcase. Manikandan had contacted Deepa, who works as a sex worker, through a broker. Subsequently, she went to Thoraipakkam on Wednesday.

Seeing no possibility of her return, her brother tried to reach out to her over the phone which remained switched off. He traced her location using a mobile tracking software. The helpless brother then approached the Thoraipakkam police station to register a missing complaint. But he was advised to file it with Manali police as it comes under their jurisdiction. He was later called in to identify the body.

