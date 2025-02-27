Tech-Driven Farming Boosts Yields, Inspires Next Generation To Stay In Agriculture

New Delhi: Farmers are achieving higher yields and their children are also opting to become farmers rather than go elsewhere for jobs. Farmers, who were relying only on traditional farming methods are now learning to embrace the benefits of modern techniques to adapt effectively.

ETV team visited farmers to find out how predictive farming is changing agriculture. We found that instead of sticking to the traditional methods farmers are now using new technology to enhance productivity.

Empowering Women Farmers with Soil Testing Technology

Nutrient soil provides the necessary elements required by plants to grow, mature and yield bountiful harvests. By conducting soil testing, we can determine nutrient-poor soils so farmers can increase agricultural productivity and provide a more stable and varied food supply by growing crops in nutrient-rich soil. To solve problems such as misleading soil reports and delayed testing, Project Mitti Didi has empowered and capacitated women in Hathras district to run an InSoil machine for testing soil health, empowering them to become agripreneurs.

Aarti Kumari, popularly known as Mitti Didi, explained, "Just like blood tests are essential for human health, soil testing is crucial for farming. We check 12 parameters like nitrogen, sulfur, boron, magnesium, pH, iron, potassium and more to determine what is lacking or excessive in the soil. Many farmers use fertilizers without knowing whether they are actually needed. This not only reduces yield, but can also lead to barren land in the future. That’s why soil testing is extremely important and beneficial."

She further elaborated on the testing process, "Farmers bring their soil samples to us, which we dry and filter before weighing and generating an ID. The machine then processes the sample, and within a day, we get results. In just one and a half hours, we can test five samples. We launched this machine in October, and as more farmers come for testing, we plan to train more women to operate it."

Farmers’ Experiences with Soil Testing

A woman farmer shared, "Our potato farming wasn’t yielding good results. After soil testing, we found that zinc and sulfur levels were low. Once we added them to the soil, the yield significantly improved."

Another farmer, Bhuvanesh, recounted his experience, "Earlier, we didn’t earn much profit, nor was the yield great. Then an agronomist suggested we test our soil at PepsiCo’s soil testing center for just ₹200-300. The report identified deficiencies in phosphorus, nitrogen, urea, and zinc. After applying the recommended nutrients, not only did our yield improve, but we also saved money. We used to apply 45 kg of DAP, but now only 20-25 kg is sufficient. Plus, we got the test results within a day. Farmers can save money and boost their yield simply by testing their soil before planting crops."

Predictive Farming with Cropin’s Satellite-Based Technology

Lay smart farms in Iglas are empowering farmers with satellite-based predictive intelligence to give real-time information on crop management, yield prediction, and disease alerts. The easy-to-use app assists farmers in making smart decisions and coping with uncertainties.

Neelu Singh, from PepsiCo India’s Agri team, explained, "Farming is unpredictable due to changing weather patterns. The Cropin app helps farmers navigate these uncertainties by providing information on rainfall, disease outbreaks, and cyclones. Previously, farmers had to physically inspect their fields to check for water levels or nutrient deficiencies. Now, the app provides guidance on weather conditions, irrigation needs, and crop health. It even gives 80% accurate weather forecasts."

She added, "We first tested the Cropin app in 2022 across 270 acres in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, and the results were positive. This year, we expanded it to 15,000 acres in five states; Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Punjab. We are currently working with over 27,000 farmers through contract farming. Right now, agronomists operate the app, but we aim for farmers to use it independently. While there were initial challenges, farmers today are more aware, thanks to social media and easy access to information. Traditional farming methods can’t match the yield potential of modern technology, and although farmers are accepting these changes, it will take time for them to fully grasp the app’s functionality."

Farmers’ Perspective on the Cropin App

A farmer shared how the app has improved his farming decisions, "By tracking weather changes, the app helps us determine the right time to apply pesticides or fertilizers, improving our yield. Earlier, when we grew our own seeds, we faced losses if the crop was damaged. But with contract farming, even if the crop isn't perfect, we recover our investment."

Another farmer, Ranveer, highlighted the app’s role in disease prevention, "Once, the Cropin app alerted us about a potential blight attack, so we sprayed medicine in advance, preventing damage. The seeds provided through contract farming are also certified, unlike our old, unchecked seeds. Traditional farming relies on guesswork, but technology gives precise weather forecasts, helping us prepare in advance."

Technology Inspiring the Next Generation of Farmers

Ranveer also noted a significant societal shift, "With this new technology, our children are also getting involved in farming. Earlier, young people would leave home for jobs, but now, they see a future in agriculture. The biggest benefit of this technology is that the new generation, which once sought jobs elsewhere, is now choosing to stay in their fields and work alongside us.”

The use of technology in agriculture is revolutionizing farming, making it more profitable, efficient, and attractive to the younger generation. With farmers adopting new methods such as soil analysis and predictive intelligence, they are not only enhancing their harvests but also paving the way for sustainable farming practices in the future.

