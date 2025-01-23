ETV Bharat / bharat

Tech Advancement, AI, Cybersecurity Will Re-Shape Future Of Elections: CEC Rajiv Kumar

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India Rajiv Kumar on Thursday said that the elections in the coming years will be re-shaped and re-structured through advancement in technology, social media, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity, while simultaneously addressing the challenges that are likely to come along.

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day international conference of election management bodies (EMBs) of 13 countries and international organizations in New Delhi, Kumar said that 2024 was a defining year that tested the ability of election management bodies to uphold democratic values in the face of challenges and complexities.

He emphasized the critical role of technology and digital innovations in enhancing efficiency, transparency and voter confidence. "While technology offers significant opportunities, it also brings challenges like cybersecurity threats and misinformation," he said.

Kumar urged the poll management bodies to streamline strategies for addressing these technological challenges to effectively mitigate the risks.

The conference themed ‘Global Election Year 2024: Reiteration of Democratic Spaces, Takeaway for EMBs’ is being hosted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) based on the varied experiences of EMBs in conducting elections in 2024, in India and other countries. Nearly 30 representatives from EMBs of 13 countries including Bhutan, Georgia, Namibia, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Ireland, Mauritius, Philippines, Russian Federation, Tunisia, and Nepal, along with international organisations have graced the conference for discussion on key issues of contemporary election management.

Sounding a note of caution against fake narratives which erode trust in electoral processes, Kumar said that such fake narratives are typically timed at crucial junctures of the election process to target its very vitals.

Kumar also outlined key trends shaping the future of elections, including AI-driven processes, online and remote voting, biometric authentication and increased global collaboration and called on all participants to explore the opportunities with technological advancements in making elections more transparent, inclusive and accessible.

He further acknowledged the role of EMBs in not only safeguarding electoral processes globally but also expanding their reach and impact.