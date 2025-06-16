Technical Snag In Helicopter Compels Piyush Goyal To Shelve Aerial Survey In Andhra

Tirupati: Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal was compelled to shelve an aerial survey of Kriscity, a new SEZ, in Andhra Pradesh on Monday after the helicopter assigned for his flight developed a technical snag, said a police official.

Tirupati district superintendent of police V Harshavardhan Raju said Goyal cancelled his survey plan after being informed about the technical snag. "Because of the technical issue (snag) they have cancelled it (survey)," Raju told PTI, adding that the union minister was offering prayers at Tiruchanoor temple when he was apprised of this matter.

According to the SP, Goyal first had a darshan (visit to deity) at Tirumala temple in the morning, followed by Tiruchanoor temple visit. After cancelling his survey, Goyal departed for New Delhi on a special flight around noon, Raju said. Incidentally, the helicopter which developed the snag is believed to be regularly used by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Meanwhile, officials from the intelligence department are looking into the technical snag issue.