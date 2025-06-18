ETV Bharat / bharat

Technical Snag Forces Air India To Cancel Bengaluru-London Flight Amid Heightened Safety Concerns

Air India’s Bengaluru-London flight AI-133 was cancelled for the second consecutive day due to technical and safety issues, following directives from the aviation regulator DGCA.

Air India flight AI-133 to London cancelled at Kempegowda International Airport for second day due to technical and safety concerns flagged by DGCA. (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 18, 2025 at 12:22 AM IST

Bengaluru: Air India’s scheduled flight AI-133 from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, to London’s Heathrow Airport was cancelled on Tuesday due to technical and safety-related reasons, airline officials confirmed. The flight, which was supposed to depart at 2:15 PM today, was grounded following internal directives and safety checks initiated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Sources at the airport confirmed that Monday’s flight on the same route was also cancelled.

This heightened vigilance follows the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Gujarat on June 12. The ill-fated Ahmedabad-Paris flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, plummeting onto a medical college hostel in Meghani Nagar. Of the 242 passengers onboard, 241 perished, along with students and residents on the ground, bringing the total death toll to 274.

In the aftermath of the incident, aviation authorities have increased scrutiny on aircraft maintenance and safety compliance across all routes. The DGCA has ordered comprehensive inspections of all Air India aircraft, leading to multiple cancellations this week.

Alongside the Bengaluru-London cancellation, Air India also called off flight AI-143 from Delhi to Paris earlier today, contributing to growing anxiety among international travellers.

Investigations into the Ahmedabad crash are ongoing. Both black boxes from the aircraft have been recovered and are being examined. DNA tests are being conducted on the victims before their remains are handed over to grieving families. The cancellations, though precautionary, have led to disruptions and concerns among flyers. Passengers should check with the airline for updated travel information and alternative arrangements.

