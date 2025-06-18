ETV Bharat / bharat

Technical Snag Forces Air India To Cancel Bengaluru-London Flight Amid Heightened Safety Concerns

Air India flight AI-133 to London cancelled at Kempegowda International Airport for second day due to technical and safety concerns flagged by DGCA. ( Etv Bharat )

Bengaluru: Air India’s scheduled flight AI-133 from Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, to London’s Heathrow Airport was cancelled on Tuesday due to technical and safety-related reasons, airline officials confirmed. The flight, which was supposed to depart at 2:15 PM today, was grounded following internal directives and safety checks initiated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Sources at the airport confirmed that Monday’s flight on the same route was also cancelled.

This heightened vigilance follows the tragic crash of Air India flight AI-171 in Gujarat on June 12. The ill-fated Ahmedabad-Paris flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, plummeting onto a medical college hostel in Meghani Nagar. Of the 242 passengers onboard, 241 perished, along with students and residents on the ground, bringing the total death toll to 274.

In the aftermath of the incident, aviation authorities have increased scrutiny on aircraft maintenance and safety compliance across all routes. The DGCA has ordered comprehensive inspections of all Air India aircraft, leading to multiple cancellations this week.