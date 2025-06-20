New Delhi: A day after Delhi University (DU) came under fire for its undergraduate registration portal listing “Muslim” as an option under the “mother tongue” dropdown while omitting Urdu, the institute administration said the mistake has been corrected by deactivating the tab entirely.

Registrar of the university, Dr Vikas Gupta, said that the erroneous option appeared due to a technical error. “The mother tongue tab has now been deactivated as soon as the information is received. Now the university is not collecting the data of mother tongue from any student,” he said.

On Thursday, DU’s undergraduate registration portal went live with the controversial section on mother tongue, triggering outrage. The university not only mentioned ‘Muslim’ in the list of ‘Mother Tongue’ but also entirely removed Urdu, a language widely spoken by millions, from the list. Many condemned it as “communally insensitive” and a violation of the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.

‘Technical Error’: DU Deactivates Mother Tongue Field In UG Form After ‘Muslim’ Option Sparks Outcry (ETV Bharat)

The online form also included caste- and occupation-related terms like ‘Bihari’, ‘Chamar’, ‘Mazdoor’, ‘Dehati’, ‘Mochi’, and ‘Kurmi’ under the ‘Mother Tongue’ category, which has sparked serious questions over ‘caste insensitivity’ and the intent behind the move.

Democratic Teacher’s Front (DTF) General Secretary and Former Delhi University Teachers Association President Prof Abha Dev Habib had strongly objected to the move, calling it a “serious matter”. “This is not just a violation of the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution but a matter of deep concern for many teachers and students,” she said.

Prof. Habib said that Urdu holds constitutional status as one of India’s recognised languages and that Muslims speak diverse languages as others from their regions.

“DU registration form for the UG admissions can’t be more Islamophobic,” she said. “How can a central university publish such a form? This reflects a profound dumbing down motivated by a communal mindset. It needs to be condemned, accountability must be fixed, and correction with apology ought to be made immediately,” she added on a Facebook post.

Prof Mithuraaj Dhusiya, member of DU’s Executive Council, called for immediate remedial action. “It is sad that a premier university like Delhi University is committing such mistakes. … Diversities and multilingualism need to be acknowledged and respected,” he said.

“If the university has made this work of preparing the portal from a third party, then action should be taken against that too. The fault should be punished,” he added.