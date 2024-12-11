Bengaluru Techie Suicide: Victim's Family Reaches Patna With Ashes, Demands Justice

Patna: The family members of the 34-year-old Bengaluru techie who allegedly died by suicide reached Patna with the urn of his ashes after performing last rites to his mortal remains in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The family members have demanded justice for the deceased and strict action against those who had 'harassed' him, so that his soul can rest in peace.

"My child has been tortured a lot. He has been harassed a lot. Give justice to my son. The support of my old age is gone." Saying this, Atul Subhash's mother fainted at Patna airport.

Atul's brother, Vikas Kumar said the first line of the suicide note written by his brother is - Justice should be given. "My brother has clearly said how men are being tortured in the name of women's law. Not only this, the 'judge' who is called the god of justice also demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh. My brother has said that if justice is not given, then throw the ashes in the gutter in front of the court," Vikas added.

"Torture is also murder and I want justice. My son should get justice. No assurance has been received from the government yet," Atul's father Pawan Kumar said. The grief-stricken father said, 'This is not suicide, it is murder. The way he was harassed, mentally tortured, he has been murdered."

Atul Subhash, whose body was found at his residence at Manjunath Layout area in Bengaluru, had left a 24-page purported death note, giving extensive details of what he alleged was years-long emotional distress and harassment by his wife and relatives, and a judge based in Uttar Pradesh, and multiple cases filed against him, police said.

Following Subhash's death, a case of abetment of suicide was registered against his wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha, father Anurag and uncle Sushil on Tuesday, a police official said.

Meanwhile, a police team probing the matter has reached Uttar Pradesh. The team will question the deceased's wife and her family members as part of the probe. "We are looking into all the allegations and the matter is being investigated from all angles", a senior police officer said.

Subhash's body was found at his residence in the Manjunath Layout area, which falls under the Marathahalli police station limits, on Monday. A placard reading "Justice is due" was found in the room where he allegedly ended his life. Before taking the extreme step, he recorded an over 80-minute video on Rumble, explaining the circumstances behind his decision. In his purported death note, Subhash mentioned getting married in 2019. The couple had their son the following year. (With PTI Inputs)