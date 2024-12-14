ETV Bharat / bharat

Techie Suicide Case: Wife, Relatives File Anticipatory Bail Pleas In Allahabad HC

The anticipatory bail applications have been filed by Engineer Atul Subhash's estranged wife Nikita Singhania, her mother, brother, and uncle.

Techie Suicide Case: Wife, Relatives File Anticipatory Bail Pleas In Allahabad HC
A screengrab of the video which Atul Subhash recorded before taking the drastic step (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 43 minutes ago

Prayagraj: Engineer Atul Subhash's estranged wife and her family members, who he had accused of harassment in his suicide note, have filed anticipatory bail pleas in Allahabad High Court.

The anticipatory bail applications have been filed by Subhash's wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania, brother Anurag Singhania, and uncle Sushil Singhania. The pleas for anticipatory bail came after the Bengaluru City Police on Friday issued a summons to Nikita Singhania and asked her to appear before it within three days.

Subhash, a 34-year-old engineer, died by suicide in Bengaluru on Monday, allegedly due to harassment by his estranged wife and her family members. A case of abetment to suicide has been filed against Nikita Singhania and her relatives.

UP COURT TECHIE WIFEENGINEER ATUL SUBHASHTECHIE SUICIDE CASE

