Techie Atul Subhash’s Wife, Family Members Get Bail In Suicide Abetment Case

The 34-year-old techie ended his life on December 9 in Bengaluru, alleging harassment at the hands of his estranged wife and her family.

Techie Atul Subhash’s Wife, Family Members Get Bail In Suicide Abetment Case
A screengrab of the video which Atul Subhash recorded before taking the drastic step (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : 3 minutes ago

Bengaluru: A city civil court here on Saturday granted bail to engineer Atul Subhash’s wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania in a suicide abetment case.

The 34-year-old techie ended his life on December 9 in Bengaluru, alleging harassment at the hands of his estranged wife and her family. According to the prosecution, the three accused appeared before the court.

Subhash had alleged that his in-laws had pressurised him to pay Rs three crore for divorce. Based on his 40-page suicide note and a one-and-half-hour video explaining the situation that drove him to take the drastic step, the police booked the trio, arrested them and brought them from Uttar Pradesh to Bengaluru.

