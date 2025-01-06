Techie Atul Subhash Case: HC Refuses To Quash Case Against Wife

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday refused to quash the complaint filed against Nikita Singhania, wife of techie Atul Subhash, and others for abetting his suicide and said the complaint filed against the petitioner is maintainable as some elements abetted the suicide. The case has been adjourned till January 21.

A single-judge bench of Justice S R Krishna Kumar gave the order while hearing a petition filed by Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania and brothers Anurag Singhania and Sushil Singhania seeking quashing of the FIR registered by the Marathahalli Police Station on charges of abetting suicide.

During the hearing, the lawyer for the petitioner said the trial court had granted bail to the three accused on December 4. There is no evidence to register a case under abetment to suicide. The police have not provided any evidence to arrest the accused. Therefore, they requested that the case be quashed.

"If you read the FIR, all elements that led to the abetment to suicide are clear. I think all the details have been provided. What more is given in the FIR? Is there an investigation going on in this regard? What documents have been collected? Has a death note or a suicide video been collected?" the bench asked the government counsel.

The government lawyer argued that the investigation was in progress and the bench directed that the documents collected during the investigation should be submitted. Along with that, objections should be filed and the hearing was adjourned.

In December, the 34-year-old techie died by suicide in Bengaluru leaving a long suicide note and video in which he alleged that his wife and her family were filing false cases to harass him. The Bengaluru Sessions Court granted bail to Nikita, Nisha and Anurag Singhania on December 4.