ETV Bharat / bharat

Tech Meets Grassroots: CSC CSR Conclave 2025 Charts Bold Vision For Rural India's Digital Future

New Delhi: The CSC CSR Conclave 2025, held here, was a significant stepping stone in India's changing landscape of development, emphasising the role of technology, digital inclusion, and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in the overall development of rural India.

With the theme of 'Empowering Bharat', it demonstrated how the Common Service Centres (CSCs) are helping to narrow the urban-rural gap, laying the groundwork for a technologically capable and self-reliant rural economy.

The Conclave, opened by Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, brought together people from the government, corporate, and development sectors to have concrete discussions and build alliances to effectively use CSR to mobilise and empower marginal communities.

"CSC represents a radical idea bridging the urban-rural divide through technology," said Tiwari, emphasising how the Government's vision for digital rural empowerment synergises with the mission of CSCs.