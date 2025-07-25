ETV Bharat / bharat

Tears, Cheers As 185 Displaced From Pakistan Receive Indian Citizenship In Gujarat

Gandhinagar: "Be happy, keep smiling, from now on you are citizens of great India"... about 185 people displaced from Pakistan and settled in Kutch, Morbi and Rajkot districts were longing to hear these words for years... and today their wish has been fulfilled. In the presence of Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi, 185 people of Pakistani origin were 'granted Indian citizenship' under the Citizenship Amendment Act-2019 in Rajkot on Friday.

As per the instructions of Rajkot District Collector Dr Om Prakash, the district administration organised a camp to provide Indian citizenship certificates at Atmiya University, Rajkot.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi said that from today, a new life has started for the people who have migrated from Pakistan and obtained Indian citizenship. When Minister Harsh Sanghvi said, "Keep smiling... from now on you are citizens of great India...", the people present welcomed him with slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Minister Harsh Sanghvi, while paying his respects to the land of Rajkot, said that this land gave the best Chief Minister, Narendrabhai Modi, to Gujarat, and now the people of the country have chosen him as the best Prime Minister. This land has now given a new life to 185 people of Indian origin displaced from Pakistan.

Referring to the atrocities being committed on Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, etc., living as minority communities in Pakistan, the minister said that listening to the pain of these displaced people makes our eyes teary. "Some sisters lost their husbands in the atrocities happening in Pakistan, while some had to leave their burning houses. These people have spent years there in similar circumstances. I salute the patience of all these people."

Referring to the daughter of a doctor, he said that after completing medical studies in Pakistan, when this woman was about to start practice, she was tortured, and she had to migrate with her parents. He proudly said that these people of Indian origin from such a country have become citizens of India with the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

Praising the greatness of India, the minister said that India is a country where all religions are respected and where human dignity is respected. Today, when human rights are being discussed in the country and the world, if the people of the world want to see how human rights are followed, they should come to India and Gujarat. Along with this, he also raised the question of why minority Hindus are being tortured and treated cruelly in Pakistan.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that Narendrabhai and Union Home Minister Amitbhai Shah have worked to save the lives of many people through CAA.