New Delhi: A major demolition drive is underway at Madrasi Camp, a slum cluster located along the Barapullah drain in Southeast Delhi's Jangpura. The action comes after the Delhi High Court directed the administration to clear the area for the restoration and cleaning of the drain.

The operation began early today amid protests by residents, who raised concerns about poor and inadequate rehabilitation for the families. Security had been beefed up in the area long before the demolition of shanties started, with heavy deployment of paramilitary forces and the Delhi Police to stop any resistance by the aggrieved residents.

Even as over 180 families have been offered alternative housing in Narela under the Prime Minister's 'Jahan Jhuggi Waha Makaan' rehabilitation scheme, the residents claimed that over 300 families live in the slums, and most of them have nowhere to go.

“The government destroyed us. We have nothing left. We are on the road with our children. How will they study now?” asked Sandhya, a resident, while wiping her tears.

Sandhya asserted that the Madrasi Camp housed over 600 shanties, yet only 180 received alternate houses. “Where will we go, as the government didn’t give us homes? We don't have the strength to speak,” she added.

Another resident, Shiva, said that Madrasi Camp was established more than 50 years ago in Delhi but was razed to the ground in a few minutes.

“My family has been living in this area for the last 25 years, but the BJP government has buried us after giving false promises. They are benefiting rich people and destroying the poor,” he said, looking at the debris of his house.

On May 9, the Delhi High Court directed authorities to clear encroachments near the Barapullah drain to facilitate cleaning and restoration. The order followed a PIL filed during the 2024 monsoon, highlighting severe flooding in parts of Nizamuddin East and Jangpura.

Tears And Protests As 300 Shanties Flattened In Delhi Slum Demolition (ETV Bharat)

The initial phase of the demolition started last year when MCD demolished several homes and evicted all street vendors from the area with a promise of rehabilitation.

However, aggrieved residents alleged they had yet to receive flat allotments, triggering severe discontent.

The 2024 demolition in the Madrasi Camp also triggered a political blame game between the BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which was then in power in Delhi. The AAP leaders also joined a section of the residents in protest against the move and accused the BJP of orchestrating the evictions.

On the other hand, the BJP leaders blamed AAP for the mismanagement and lack of rehabilitation efforts. They even aligned with another faction of the camp's residents to protest against the AAP government.