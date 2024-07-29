ETV Bharat / bharat

Team India Can Travel To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025, But Govt's Consent A Prerequisite: BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Amid uncertainty over team India's travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla has said that India can travel to the neighbouring country provided if the government gives the required permission.

Shukla was talking to reporters during the players' auction for the Uttar Pradesh Premier League on Sunday. The BCCI Vice President said that the Indian cricket team can go to Pakistan to play the Champions Trophy, but before that the consent of the Indian government will be necessary.

“Pakistan can say whatever it wants about coming to India during the 2026 World Cup, but we are only waiting for the approval of the Indian government,” Shukla said.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to be played in Pakistan in February-March 2025. The uncertainty over India's participation in the world tournament has been making headlines ever since the fixture came to light.