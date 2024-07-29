ETV Bharat / bharat

Team India Can Travel To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025, But Govt's Consent A Prerequisite: BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

Updated : Jul 29, 2024, 4:15 PM IST

Talking to reporters in Lucknow on Sunday during the auction for Uttar Pradesh Premier League, the BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said that Pakistan can say whatever it wants about coming to India during the 2026 World Cup, but we are only waiting for the approval of the Indian government on travelling to Pakistan to play the Champions Trophy 2025.

BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla talking to reporters during auction for UP Premier League

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Amid uncertainty over team India's travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla has said that India can travel to the neighbouring country provided if the government gives the required permission.

Shukla was talking to reporters during the players' auction for the Uttar Pradesh Premier League on Sunday. The BCCI Vice President said that the Indian cricket team can go to Pakistan to play the Champions Trophy, but before that the consent of the Indian government will be necessary.

“Pakistan can say whatever it wants about coming to India during the 2026 World Cup, but we are only waiting for the approval of the Indian government,” Shukla said.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to be played in Pakistan in February-March 2025. The uncertainty over India's participation in the world tournament has been making headlines ever since the fixture came to light.

With the tournament scheduled entirely in Pakistan, the BCCI had reportedly asked the ICC to shift the Champions Trophy out of Pakistan or schedule India's matches at a neutral venue.

As for Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had reportedly asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) to provide written proof of the Indian government's denial of permission in case the team refuses to come here for the Champions Trophy 2025 citing a travel ban on security grounds.

As per the fixture of the tournament, the Champions Trophy will start in Karachi on February 19 and conclude with the final in Lahore on March 9 with a few matches scheduled in Rawalpindi. The final will have a reserve day on March 10 in case of inclement weather.

