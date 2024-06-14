ETV Bharat / bharat

Team Chandrababu Naidu: List of Ministers and Their Portfolios

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

The new cabinet of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu features a blend of seasoned politicians and fresh faces, aimed at promoting development and addressing the state's challenges. This move is part of Naidu's broader strategy to strengthen governance and fulfil his electoral promises.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday while 24 ministers were also sworn in as the ministers.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu allocates portfolios to newly inducted ministers (ETV Bharat)

Amaravati: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday while 24 ministers were also sworn in as the ministers. The new Chief Minister putting an end to the suspense, allocated the portfolios to the new ministers. To this extent, the official list has been released.

N Chandrababu Naidu, General Administration, Law and Order, Public Enterprises & Departments not allotted to other Ministers

Pawan Kalyan, Deputy CM, Panchayat Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply, Forest Environment, Science & Technology

Nara Lokesh, Human Resource Development, IT Electronics & Communications, RTG

Kinjarapu Achchennaidu, Agriculture, Cooperative, Marketing, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries

Kollu Ravindra, Mines & Underground, Excise

Nadendla Manohar, Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs

P Narayana, Municipal Administration and Urban Development

Vangalapudi Anita, Home and Disaster Management

Satyakumar Yadav, Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education

N Ramanaidu, Development of Water Resources

NMD Farooq, Law & Justice, Minority Welfare

Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Endowments

Payyavula Keshavulu, Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes & Assembly Affairs

Anagani Sathyaprasad, Revenue, Stamps & Registration

Kolusu Parthasarathi, Household, Information and Civic Relations

Dola Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy, Social Welfare, Disabled, Elderly Welfare, Secretariat & Village Volunteer

Gottipati Ravi, Electricity

Kandula Durgesh, Tourism, Culture & Cinematography

G Sandhyarani, Women & Child Welfare, Tribal Welfare

BC Janardhan Reddy, Roads & Buildings, Infrastructure, Investments

TG Bharat, Industries & Commerce, Food Processing

S Savita, BC Welfare, Welfare of Economically Backward Classes, Textile & Garment Industry

Vasamshetty Subhash, Labour, Factory Boilers & Medical Insurance Services

Kondapalli Srinivas, MSME, NRI Empowerment, Relations

M Ram Prasad Reddy, Transport, Youth & Sports

