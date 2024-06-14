Team Chandrababu Naidu: List of Ministers and Their Portfolios

Amaravati: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday while 24 ministers were also sworn in as the ministers. The new Chief Minister putting an end to the suspense, allocated the portfolios to the new ministers. To this extent, the official list has been released.
N Chandrababu Naidu, General Administration, Law and Order, Public Enterprises & Departments not allotted to other Ministers
Pawan Kalyan, Deputy CM, Panchayat Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply, Forest Environment, Science & Technology
Nara Lokesh, Human Resource Development, IT Electronics & Communications, RTG
Kinjarapu Achchennaidu, Agriculture, Cooperative, Marketing, Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries
Kollu Ravindra, Mines & Underground, Excise
Nadendla Manohar, Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs
P Narayana, Municipal Administration and Urban Development
Vangalapudi Anita, Home and Disaster Management
Satyakumar Yadav, Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education
N Ramanaidu, Development of Water Resources
NMD Farooq, Law & Justice, Minority Welfare
Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Endowments
Payyavula Keshavulu, Finance, Planning, Commercial Taxes & Assembly Affairs
Anagani Sathyaprasad, Revenue, Stamps & Registration
Kolusu Parthasarathi, Household, Information and Civic Relations
Dola Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy, Social Welfare, Disabled, Elderly Welfare, Secretariat & Village Volunteer
Gottipati Ravi, Electricity
Kandula Durgesh, Tourism, Culture & Cinematography
G Sandhyarani, Women & Child Welfare, Tribal Welfare
BC Janardhan Reddy, Roads & Buildings, Infrastructure, Investments
TG Bharat, Industries & Commerce, Food Processing
S Savita, BC Welfare, Welfare of Economically Backward Classes, Textile & Garment Industry
Vasamshetty Subhash, Labour, Factory Boilers & Medical Insurance Services
Kondapalli Srinivas, MSME, NRI Empowerment, Relations
M Ram Prasad Reddy, Transport, Youth & Sports
