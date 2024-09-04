ETV Bharat / bharat

Teachers' Day: Honouring The Heroes Of Education

Beyond the classroom walls, teacher’s influence extends into our society. Through molding young minds and instilling essential values, teachers contribute to developing well-rounded citizens equipped to navigate societal challenges. Teachers' Day in India is celebrated on 5th September to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

The first Teachers' Day celebration

When Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan became President of India, some of his students and friends requested him to allow them to celebrate his birthday, on 5th September. He replied, "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers Day."The first Teachers' Day was celebrated in India on September 5 1962, following Dr.Radhakrishna's suggestion. His birthday has since been celebrated as the Teachers Day.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (Former President of India)

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan served as the second President of India, holding the office from May 13, 1962, to May 13, 1967. Born on September 5, 1888, in a small town in Andhra Pradesh, Radhakrishnan was a distinguished scholar, philosopher, and statesman whose influence has left a profound mark on India's educational and political landscape.

Radhakrishnan received his education at Christian College, Madras, and went on to serve as a professor in several renowned universities, including the University of Mysore and the University of Calcutta. His philosophical and intellectual pursuits earned him the Spalding Professorship of Eastern Religions and Ethics at the University of Oxford.

Radhakrishnan's political career was marked by several significant positions, including his tenure as the Indian Ambassador to the Soviet Union from 1949 to 1952. He served as the Vice President of India from 1952 to 1962 before being elected as the President.

During his presidency, Radhakrishnan was revered for his wisdom, erudition, and deep understanding of Indian culture and philosophy. His term was characterized by his commitment to upholding the democratic values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan passed away on April 17, 1975. His birthday, September 5, is celebrated as 'Teacher's Day' in India, paying tribute to his contributions to education and philosophy. He was a great philosopher, a great teacher, a great thinker, a great humanitarian personality, a spiritualist, a man of mission, a man of principles, anotable writer, an educationist, very first Vice-President, and second President of Republic of India.

He emphasized on the holistic development of children by education. He emphasized on the life centered education so the curriculum must bebased on this critical understanding nurturing the creativity enhancing the logical thinking, all these are envisaged in the NEP-2020 too.

He said that teacher is the mirror of the society and students are very much influenced by the personality of their teachers. He believed that discipline is the personal matter of a person it cannot be enforced. He advocated that good character results in the good discipline so the character building must be the principal aim of education.

The Theme of Teachers Day 2024

The Theme for Teachers Day 2024 is ‘Empowering Educators: Strengthening Resilience, Building Sustainability’.

National Teacher Award

The National Teacher Awards 2024 will be presented to the selected teachers on the eve of Teacher's Day on September 5th. President Droupadi Murmu will honour 50 educators with the National Teachers Award. The award ceremony will be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The purpose of National Teacher Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honor those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.