Teachers' Day: Honouring The Heroes Of Education

Beyond the classroom walls, teacher’s influence extends into our society. Through molding young minds and instilling essential values, teachers contribute to developing well-rounded citizens equipped to navigate societal challenges. Teachers' Day in India is celebrated on 5th September to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.
The first Teachers' Day celebration
When Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan became President of India, some of his students and friends requested him to allow them to celebrate his birthday, on 5th September. He replied, "Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teachers Day."The first Teachers' Day was celebrated in India on September 5 1962, following Dr.Radhakrishna's suggestion. His birthday has since been celebrated as the Teachers Day.
Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan (Former President of India)
Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan served as the second President of India, holding the office from May 13, 1962, to May 13, 1967. Born on September 5, 1888, in a small town in Andhra Pradesh, Radhakrishnan was a distinguished scholar, philosopher, and statesman whose influence has left a profound mark on India's educational and political landscape.
Radhakrishnan received his education at Christian College, Madras, and went on to serve as a professor in several renowned universities, including the University of Mysore and the University of Calcutta. His philosophical and intellectual pursuits earned him the Spalding Professorship of Eastern Religions and Ethics at the University of Oxford.
Radhakrishnan's political career was marked by several significant positions, including his tenure as the Indian Ambassador to the Soviet Union from 1949 to 1952. He served as the Vice President of India from 1952 to 1962 before being elected as the President.
During his presidency, Radhakrishnan was revered for his wisdom, erudition, and deep understanding of Indian culture and philosophy. His term was characterized by his commitment to upholding the democratic values enshrined in the Indian Constitution.
Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan passed away on April 17, 1975. His birthday, September 5, is celebrated as 'Teacher's Day' in India, paying tribute to his contributions to education and philosophy. He was a great philosopher, a great teacher, a great thinker, a great humanitarian personality, a spiritualist, a man of mission, a man of principles, anotable writer, an educationist, very first Vice-President, and second President of Republic of India.
He emphasized on the holistic development of children by education. He emphasized on the life centered education so the curriculum must bebased on this critical understanding nurturing the creativity enhancing the logical thinking, all these are envisaged in the NEP-2020 too.
He said that teacher is the mirror of the society and students are very much influenced by the personality of their teachers. He believed that discipline is the personal matter of a person it cannot be enforced. He advocated that good character results in the good discipline so the character building must be the principal aim of education.
The Theme of Teachers Day 2024
The Theme for Teachers Day 2024 is ‘Empowering Educators: Strengthening Resilience, Building Sustainability’.
National Teacher Award
The National Teacher Awards 2024 will be presented to the selected teachers on the eve of Teacher's Day on September 5th. President Droupadi Murmu will honour 50 educators with the National Teachers Award. The award ceremony will be held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
The purpose of National Teacher Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country and to honor those teachers who through their commitment and industry have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.
The teachers who will be receiving this award will receive a cash prize of ₹50,000, a silver medal, and a citation in recognition of their excellence.
India's greatest teachers of all time
Gautam Budhha (480 BCE)
Gautam Buddha was probably the first teacher in Indian history whom we still know. Initially a prince, Gautam Buddha renounced his royal comforts in pursuit of enlightenment. His teachings encompass the right view, right intention, right speech, right livelihood, right conduct, right mindfulness, right effort, and right meditation. He subsequently Buddhism, advocating for the Eight fold Path as a guide for humanity.
Chanakya (350-283 BCE)
Also known as Kautilya, Chanakya was a distinguished philosopher, Takshila professor, and royal advisor. He is one of the great teachers of India. His seminal work, “Arthashastra,” delves into statecraft, economics, and military strategy. His book Chanakya Niti emphasizes the importance of planning and strategy. It teaches us to think ahead and consider the consequences of our actions.
Swami Dayanand Sarswati (1824 – 1883)
Swami Dayanand founded the Hindu reform organization called Arya Samaj on April 7, 1875 in Mumbai which brought a revolution in the field of education and religion.The main teachings of Dayanand Saraswati include the primacy of the Vedas, social and religious reform, educational transformation, promotion of nationalism, and liberation from British rule
Swami Vivekananda (1863-1902)
A dedicated disciple of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa, Swami Vivekananda was a spiritual luminary and visionary. He was not only one of the great Indian reformers but he was known for his unparalleled intellect and was one of the best teachers in India. He introduced the West to Hindu philosophy and Vedanta, underscoring the significance of self-awareness, benevolence, and spiritual unity. His historic speech at the 1893 Parliament of the World’s Religions in Chicago continues to be a cornerstone for interfaith dialogues.
Rabindranath Tagore (1861-1941)
The writer of the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ believed that “The main objective of teaching is not to give explanations, but to knock on the doors of the mind”.He founded Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, endorsing a holistic education intertwined with art, nature, and culture. Tagore’s teachings accentuated creativity, individuality, and nature-aligned learning.
Savitribai Phule (1831-1897)
Savitribai Phule is known as India’s first female teacher. She pioneered the inaugural women’s school and modern Marathi poetry. During times when women’s abilities were often sidelined, Savitribai committed herself to uplift and educate them.
Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam (1931-2015)
Revered as the “Missile Man of India,” Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, an eminent scientist, also served as India’s 11th President. A beacon of inspiration for numerous students, he inspired millions of children to move forward in their lives. He was the 11th President of India. He was also known as a missile man for his contribution to India’s nuclear and space engineering fields.