Bikaner (Rajasthan): As India celebrates Teachers' Day today, a Rajasthan man stands out as a perfect example of why educators are considered to be nation builders.

Dinesh Kumar Bissa, 60, who works as an Additional Private Secretary in the Public Works Department of Bikaner, has been teaching stenography free of cost for the last 35 years to ensure students have the right skills to secure government jobs.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Bissa said right from his teenage days, he had realised that the best way to learn and remember anything was to teach the same to another person.

Teachers' Day 2024: This Bikaner Officer Teaches Stenography Free of Cost, Says His Way Of Giving Back To... (ETV Bharat)

"If you want to achieve perfection in a given topic, just teach whatever you have studied to another person. This way, not only will you help the person, but you will also ensure you achieve mastery over the given topic," he said.

His steno classes begin in the evening at his home after his office hours are over. Over the years, scores of his students from Bissa eventually managed to secure jobs and are working as stenographers in government departments in different states of the country.

Bissa said his childhood was full of struggle, however, with hard work and focus, he managed to get several government job offers at the same time. He was selected in the Secretariat and PWD. He chose the latter as it meant he would stay in Bikaner and help the city children to progress.

Vinay Prakash, one of Bissa's students, now works in the Income Tax Department. Lauding his "Guru", Prakash says Bissa has always guided him well and it's the result of his sacrifice and dedication that he managed to secure a decent job.

Another student, Manoj Purohit said courtesy of Bissa's training and assistance, he managed to set up his own steno institute in Bikaner. "A large number of children come to me to learn, but even today when I need, I come to sir and he helps me," Purohit said.

Leena Ranga, yet another student, said Bissa "never took any leave". "Rather we used to take leave on the pretext of having some work, but sir always continued the class. Even when he went abroad for 3 months for his family work, he used to give online dictation from there," the student said.

Bissa believes everyone has a responsibility towards society and should do his or her bit to fulfil the same. "That is why I teach children without any fees. I feel relieved that I tried to do something better," he told ETV Bharat.

Notably, Bissa's teaching after his work hours has not impacted his responsibilities at his office. Instead, Bissa has been honoured many times at the district and departmental level due to his efficiency and dedication towards his work and responsibility.

Bissa's wife Vijayalakshmi said the students visiting their home are treated like their children. "I have two daughters and both are abroad, but even today I do not feel their absence, because every day a large number of students come to the house and stay with great affection. When they feel hungry, I cook something for them and feed them. Teaching them is our greatest asset. Money does not buy everything; love and dedication are the biggest capital," she said.