Mahanadu 2025: TDP Jamboree Begins In Kadapa, CM Chandrababu Credits 2024 Massive Victory To Alliance, Party Workers

Kadapa: After sweeping back to victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections last year, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) kickstarted its first Mahanadu political jamboree in the Kadapa district headquarters on Tuesday. Described by party members as a “yellow festival,” the three-day festival of the TDP is being held in Cherlopalli near Kadapa town on a massive 140-acre site, with an estimated 450-acre space designated for parking.

Kadapa and its surroundings are swamped in yellow with the TDP flags fluttering everywhere and decorative arches adding to the festive atmosphere. Party leaders expect over five lakh people to attend the concluding public meeting on Thursday. This year’s Mahanadu carries special significance as it marks the party’s resounding comeback to power last year. TDP leaders have dubbed the arrangements “Nabhuto Nabhavishyati” (unprecedented).

TDP Mahanadu 2025 in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. (ETV Bharat)

TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu officially registered himself at the Chittoor Parliament Representatives Registration Centre at the Mahanadu premises. Then, he paid floral tributes to party founder Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) and visited a special photo exhibition depicting rare moments from the lives of NTR, Chandrababu, and Minister Nara Lokesh.

CM Chandrababu Naidu's speech

Addressing the party workers, Chandrababu said, “This Mahanadu on Kadapa soil will be historic. We’ve won 7 out of 10 seats in the undivided Kadapa district this time, and we must win all 10 in the next elections.” He called the 2024 election win “extraordinary” and credited the alliance with Jana Sena and BJP and the unwavering dedication of TDP workers. He emotionally recalled the martyrdom of party activist Chandrayya: “Even when he was being beheaded, Chandraiah shouted ‘Jai Telugu Desam.’ That courage is our inspiration.”

‘Only TDP Brought Values to Politics’

“The previous government turned governance into factional and violent politics. Our activists were hunted, threatened, and arrested in false cases. But you never let the yellow flag fall,” CM Chandrababu Naidu said. Highlighting TDP’s legacy, he added, “We fought corruption in opposition and provided transparent governance in power. We are the only party that introduced values into politics. Our history cannot be erased.”

TDP Mahanadu 2025 in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh. (ETV Bharat)

Ministers, MLAs, and key functionaries personally supervised the Mahanadu preparations, which continued despite cloudy weather and light rain. Drainage trenches were dug to prevent waterlogging near the German hangar where the main stage has been set up.

Focus on Six Key Themes

Unlike routine discussions, this year’s resolutions will revolve around six core themes aligned with the party’s principles and vision, which are leadership as service, youth empowerment and technology, pride of the Telugu Nation, women’s power and welfare, social justice and upliftment of the poor, and support for farmers and food providers.

Social Welfare and Exhibitions

Medical and blood donation camps are being conducted as part of the event. The 15-bed medical camp includes emergency and ICU facilities. Free hearing aids, eyeglasses, and artificial limbs are being provided to the elderly and the disabled. A large photo exhibition has also been set up to showcase the party’s journey and milestones achieved under the leadership of N.T. Rama Rao, N. Chandrababu Naidu, and Nara Lokesh.

5 lakh meals on Day 3

Mouth-watering hospitality awaits TDP cadres at the Mahanadu with a lavish spread that combines the best of Andhra, Rayalaseema, and Telangana cuisines, including the long-missing non-vegetarian dishes. For the first two days, arrangements are in place to serve breakfast, lunch, and snacks to over two lakh people each day. On Day 3, which coincides with a massive public gathering, food will be provided to an estimated five lakh people, with three lakh meals at outside food courts and two lakh within the venue.

A 20-Dish Daily Feast

No less than 20 varieties will be served each day, made by 1,700 expert cooks and supported by 800 serving staff. The menu includes everything from signature sweets to spicy curries, appealing to every kind of palate. Notably, 50,000 eggs will be used during the event. Even MLAs and party leaders are rolling up their sleeves, MLA Chintamaneni Prabhakar personally prepared avocado chutney in the Mahanadu kitchen.

What’s On The Menu:

Breakfast: Fruity Kesari, Pongali, Idli, Tomato Bath, Coffee and Tea.

Lunch:

Non-Vegetarian Spread: Gongura Chicken, Andhra Style Chicken Curry, Egg Roast, Roti Pachdi, Tellannam (soft rice), Plain Biryani, Sambar, Ulavacharu, Mango Chutney and Curd.

Vegetarian Spread: Gongura Pool Makhana, Plain Biryani, Tomato Pappu, White Rice, Roti Pachdi, Curd, Chips, Mulakkaya Tomato Gravy (Drumstick curry) and Okra Bundi.

Evening Snacks: Corn Samosa, Biscuits, Pakodi, Chilli Bajji, Coffee and Tea.

Dinner: Eggplant Curry, Peas Curry, Aloo Fry, Pesar Pappu (Moong Dal) with Rice Soup, Roti Chutney and Yogurt.

Sweets for the Soul: Tapeswaram Kaja, Allurayya Mysore Pak (Ongole style), Sugar Pongali and Fruit Halwa.

Ministers BC Janardhan Reddy, Anagani Satya Prasad, MLAs BN Vijay Kumar, Inturi Nageswara Rao, MLC Beeda Ravichandra Yadav, and leader Damacherla Satya visited the kitchen and supervised the arrangements on Monday, ensuring everything runs smoothly for the massive turnout expected. With food playing such a central role, Mahanadu 2025 is proving to be more than just a political event it's a culinary carnival.