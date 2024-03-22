Lok Sabha polls: TDP Announces Names of 13 MP, 11 MLA Candidates for Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday announced its list of candidates for 13 MP seats and 11 MLA seats.

The party's first list of Lok Sabha candidates includes Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu for Srikakulam seat, Mathkumilli Bharath for Visakhapatnam, Ganti Harish Madhur for Amalapuram, Putta Mahesh Yadav for Eluru, Kesineni Sivanath for Vijayawada, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar for Guntur, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu for Narasaraopet, T. Krishna Prasad for Bapatla, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy for Nellore, Daggumalla Prasad Rao for Chittoor, Balusupati Nagaraju (Panchalingala Nagaraju) for Kurnool, Byreddy Shabari for Nandyal and B.K Parthasarathi for Hindupur.

Similarly the candidates selected for the 11 MLA seats were announced by TDP in its third list. TDP till now has announced names of a total of 128 candidates in its first and second lists on February 24 and March 11.

The candidates for MLA seats are Gauthu Sirisha for Palasa seat, Govinda Rao for Pathapatnam, Gondu Shankar for Srikakulam, Kolla Latita Kumari for Kota, Venkateshwara Rao for Kakinada City, Ananda Rao for Amalapuram, Bode Prasad for Penamalur, Krishna Prasad for Mylavaram, Aravinda Babu for Narasarqupeta, Malakondaiah for Chirala and Somireddy for Sarvepalli.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said that each candidate has been carefully selected, taking into account the preferences and needs of the electorate. As per the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, TDP will be contesting in 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats. TDP is yet to announce names for five Assembly and four Lok Sabha seats.