Lok Sabha polls: TDP Announces Names of 13 MP, 11 MLA Candidates for Andhra Pradesh

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 hours ago

Updated : 3 hours ago

TDP Announces 13 MP, 11 MLA Candidates for Andhra Pradesh

In alliance with BJP and JSP, Telugu Desam Party will field candidates for 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats. Of which, TDP has announced candidates for 139 Assembly seats till now. Candidates for 5 Assembly and 4 Lok Sabha seats are pending.

Amaravati: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday announced its list of candidates for 13 MP seats and 11 MLA seats.

The party's first list of Lok Sabha candidates includes Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu for Srikakulam seat, Mathkumilli Bharath for Visakhapatnam, Ganti Harish Madhur for Amalapuram, Putta Mahesh Yadav for Eluru, Kesineni Sivanath for Vijayawada, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar for Guntur, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu for Narasaraopet, T. Krishna Prasad for Bapatla, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy for Nellore, Daggumalla Prasad Rao for Chittoor, Balusupati Nagaraju (Panchalingala Nagaraju) for Kurnool, Byreddy Shabari for Nandyal and B.K Parthasarathi for Hindupur.

Similarly the candidates selected for the 11 MLA seats were announced by TDP in its third list. TDP till now has announced names of a total of 128 candidates in its first and second lists on February 24 and March 11.

The candidates for MLA seats are Gauthu Sirisha for Palasa seat, Govinda Rao for Pathapatnam, Gondu Shankar for Srikakulam, Kolla Latita Kumari for Kota, Venkateshwara Rao for Kakinada City, Ananda Rao for Amalapuram, Bode Prasad for Penamalur, Krishna Prasad for Mylavaram, Aravinda Babu for Narasarqupeta, Malakondaiah for Chirala and Somireddy for Sarvepalli.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said that each candidate has been carefully selected, taking into account the preferences and needs of the electorate. As per the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance, TDP will be contesting in 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats. TDP is yet to announce names for five Assembly and four Lok Sabha seats.

Read more

  1. Chandrababu Naidu Urges EC to Focus on Political Violence, Peace, Security in AP
  2. 'Viksit Andhra Pradesh' Possible Only With NDA: PM Modi Lauds Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan
  3. Andhra Pradesh Will Vote on May 13 in Single Phase; Counting on June 4 | 2024 LS Polls
Last Updated :3 hours ago

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | The Science Behind Waves, Storms, Tsunamis and their Prediction: NIOT Scientist Explains

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.