`Tavasya', Indian Navy's Indigenously Built Frigate, Launched At Goa Shipyard

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth along with his wife Neeta Seth, FOC-in-C West Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh pose for a group picture at the launch of Tavasya, the second frigate of Project 1135.6 Additional Follow-on Ships, at Goa Shipyard (GSL) in Vasco da Gama on Saturday. ( ANI )

Panaji: 'Tavasya', the second frigate of Project 11356 (Yard 1259) of the Indian Navy, was launched on Saturday in Goa in the presence of Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth.

The launch marked a significant advancement in India's self-reliance in warship construction, reinforcing the country's vision of `Atmanirbhar Bharat' in defence manufacturing, an official release said here. The ship was ceremonially launched by Neeta Seth at Goa Shipyard Limited, Vasco, in the presence of Sanjay Seth who was the chief guest.

The event was attended by senior dignitaries including Vice Admiral S J Singh, Flag Officer in command of Western Naval Command; Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Controller of Warship Production and Acquisition; and other Indian Navy officials.

Union minister Seth commended Goa Shipyard Limited's extraordinary achievement in launching two complex, weapon-intensive frigates within just eight months, despite geopolitical challenges affecting global supply chains.

Highlighting the Navy's growing self-reliance, he said the launch is a defining moment in India's Naval history, showcasing the country's technological capabilities and unwavering commitment to self-reliance.