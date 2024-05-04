Tata Steel Sales Head Vinay Tyagi 'Murdered' in Ghaziabad

New Delhi/Ghaziabad : The crime rate is on the rise in Ghaziabad, adjacent to the capital Delhi these days. The latest case has come to light from Rajendra Nagar area, where the sales head of Tata Steel has allegedly been murdered in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi. The deceased was found injured in an empty place on the roadside. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, where he died. Criminals are continuously carrying out such incidents without any fear.

The police have taken the dead body into their custody and sent it for post-mortem. Part of the incident took place in an area behind a renowned school there. According to the information, Vinay Tyagi was found injured in the street near Khaitan Public School located in Rajendra Nagar area at around 3 pm. The deceased Vinay Tyagi was a resident of Rajendra Nagar area. Police have registered a case in this matter under relevant sections.

Police started investigating the case: The deceased Vinay's wife spoke to him on phone on Friday night. But after that nothing was known about him. When checked, he could not be traced. On Saturday morning, the police received information that Vinay was found in an injured condition. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Sources said that Vinay had some important documents, laptop and some other items, which have not been recovered. All aspects are being investigated in this matter. Police is busy investigating to find out whether there are business rivalry and other aspects behind the killing.