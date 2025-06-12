Tata Group To Provide Rs 1 Crore Each To Families Of Air India Plane Crash Victims

Hyderabad: Tata Group on Thursday announced Rs 1 crore to each family of the victims in the crash of its flight AI 171 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

In a statement issued in this regard, N Chandrasekaran Chairman of Tata Sons, which owns Air India, expressed grief over the tragic airline mishap.

“We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171. No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured,” he said.

Chandrasekaran informed that Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy.

“We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. Additionally, we will provide support in the building up of the B J Medical's hostel. We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time,” the Chairman of Tata Sons added.

The London-bound Air India flight 171 having 242 passengers on board, crashed minutes after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad on the B J Medical's hostel.