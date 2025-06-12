ETV Bharat / bharat

Tata Group To Provide Rs 1 Crore Each To Families Of Air India Plane Crash Victims

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman Tata Sons, which owns Air India said the company will also bear the expenses of the injured in the mishap.

A damaged part of the Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the airport, lies on a residential building in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025.
A damaged part of the Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the airport, lies on a residential building in Ahmedabad, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 12, 2025 at 7:57 PM IST

1 Min Read

Hyderabad: Tata Group on Thursday announced Rs 1 crore to each family of the victims in the crash of its flight AI 171 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

In a statement issued in this regard, N Chandrasekaran Chairman of Tata Sons, which owns Air India, expressed grief over the tragic airline mishap.

“We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171. No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured,” he said.

Chandrasekaran informed that Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy.

“We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. Additionally, we will provide support in the building up of the B J Medical's hostel. We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time,” the Chairman of Tata Sons added.

The London-bound Air India flight 171 having 242 passengers on board, crashed minutes after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad on the B J Medical's hostel.

Read More:

  1. Exclusive | Air India Plane Crash Through Expert’s Lens: What Could Have Happened?
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Five Medical Students Killed After Aircraft Hits Hostel

Hyderabad: Tata Group on Thursday announced Rs 1 crore to each family of the victims in the crash of its flight AI 171 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

In a statement issued in this regard, N Chandrasekaran Chairman of Tata Sons, which owns Air India, expressed grief over the tragic airline mishap.

“We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171. No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured,” he said.

Chandrasekaran informed that Tata Group will provide Rs 1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy.

“We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. Additionally, we will provide support in the building up of the B J Medical's hostel. We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time,” the Chairman of Tata Sons added.

The London-bound Air India flight 171 having 242 passengers on board, crashed minutes after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad on the B J Medical's hostel.

Read More:

  1. Exclusive | Air India Plane Crash Through Expert’s Lens: What Could Have Happened?
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Five Medical Students Killed After Aircraft Hits Hostel

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TATA GROUPAIR INDIA PLANE CRASHAHMEDABAD PLANE CRASHVIJAY RUPANITATA GROUP AIR INDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.