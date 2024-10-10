Tata Group's Successor: Who Will Take The Empire Ahead?

New Delhi: Ratan Tata, chairman of India's largest conglomerate, Tata Group, passed away at 86 on Wednesday night. A business tycoon and philanthropist, Tata not only transformed the company into a global brand but his achievements had significantly impacted India's economy.
Often termed as an introvert with a simple lifestyle, Tata is one of India's most globally recognised business figures. He headed the Tata Group for more than 20 years before retiring at the age of 74 in 2012.
Who will be Ratan Tata's successor:
With Tata choosing to stay single, the succession plan of Tata Group has risen much speculation in the industry. The question that is doing the rounds is who will replace him in managing the huge Tata Group business empire of Rs 3,800 crore.
N Chandrasekaran is serving as chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company, since 2017 while many members of the family are heading various divisions of the business and are expected to assume future leadership roles.
- Frontrunner-Noel Tata: Noel Tata has emerged as a strong candidate among the potential leaders. He is the son of Naval Tata from his second marriage to Simone Dunoyer and is Tata's half-brother. This family connection establishes Noel as a key figure in Tata legacy. Maya, Neville and Leah Tata are the three children of Noel Tata and could be potential successors to the empire.
- Maya Tata: Next comes, 34-year-old Maya Tata, who is making remarkable progress in the Tata Group. After receiving education from Bayes Business School and the University of Warwick, she has played important roles in the Tata Opportunities Fund and Tata Digital. Her strategic insight and foresight were important in the launch of the Tata Neu App.
- Neville Tata: Thirty two-year-old Neville Tata is actively involved in the family business. He is married to Manasi Kirloskar, who comes from the Toyota Kirloskar Group. Neville heads Star Bazaar, a renowned hypermarket chain under Trent Ltd and is considered to be a potential candidate for being a future leader in the Tata Group.
- Leah Tata: Leah Tata, 39, the oldest in the Tata Group, brings her expertise to the hospitality sector. A graduate from IE Business School in Spain, she has made significant contributions to Taj Hotels Resorts & Palaces. Currently, she is in-charge of the operations at the Indian Hotels Company, working to expand the group's presence in the hospitality industry.
Read more