Tata Group's Successor: Who Will Take The Empire Ahead?

New Delhi: Ratan Tata, chairman of India's largest conglomerate, Tata Group, passed away at 86 on Wednesday night. A business tycoon and philanthropist, Tata not only transformed the company into a global brand but his achievements had significantly impacted India's economy.

Often termed as an introvert with a simple lifestyle, Tata is one of India's most globally recognised business figures. He headed the Tata Group for more than 20 years before retiring at the age of 74 in 2012.

Who will be Ratan Tata's successor: